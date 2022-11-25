The Texas Longhorns face the Baylor Bears on Friday with the opportunity to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game against TCU — with a little help, of course.

Friday’s game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas (7-4, 5-3) goes into the game in third place in the Big 12 behind front-running TCU and second-place Kansas State. The Wildcats will face Kansas in the annual Sunflower State Showdown on Saturday night. For Texas to earn a rematch with the Horned Frogs, they need to beat Baylor on Friday morning, and then hope that Kansas can beat Kansas State on Saturday night.

Here are the predictions for the game from the Longhorns Country staff.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: Simple fact. Texas needs to win if it wants a chance at a big 12 title. They will need help from Kansas to get there, but they still must take care of their own business on senior day. Baylor's season, on the other hand, is ostensibly over after their loss to TCU. I think Texas takes advantage and gets the win. Texas 41, Baylor 21

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Baylor is coming off an emotional last-second defeat to TCU. I think they will be ready to go in Austin. Texas still has a lot to play for and with a win and some help could play in Arlington next week. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is ready to make a statement in what is likely his last game in front of the burnt orange faithful. Texas looked good on both sides of the ball last week and finally got over the hump and beat the Bears. Texas 38, Baylor 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Baylor has won two of the last three matchups. But it’s a series that Texas has owned for a long time. Texas should simplify — give the ball to Bijan Robinson and let him run. TCU’s Kendre Miller ran over Baylor last week. If Texas gives Bijan the ball, they’ll win. Texas 31, Baylor 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Both teams have already clinched a bowl bid, but the Longhorns could be playing for a bit more. A win Saturday gives the Longhorns a fighting chance to make the Big 12 Championship in hopes of a rematch against No. 4 TCU. Ultimately, this game will come down to quarterback play. Texas’ Quinn Ewers was seldomly asked to do much in the Longhorns' win over Kansas, while Baylor's Blake Shapen threw for 239 yards and tossed an interception in the loss to the Horned Frogs. In close matchups like this, it's best to pick the home team. Add in the fact that it could be running back Bijan Robinson's final game as a Longhorn, Texas is going for broke in this one. Texas 31, Baylor 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A win for Texas keeps its slim Big 12 championship game hopes alive, while Baylor has the chance to crush those dreams and ruin Texas' senior day. This game likely comes down to who can stop the run game the best, as both teams have the ability to beat the other on the ground. I anticipate Texas back Bijan Robinson to have another big game for Texas while cementing himself as the Doak Walker Award winner. Texas 35, Baylor 21

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.