Skip to main content

Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Ready for 'Playoff Game' vs. Baylor

The Texas Longhorns find themselves in contention for the Big 12 title despite having a fair share of bumps and bruises this season.

The Texas Longhorns no longer control their own path to the Big 12 title game. But despite the inconsistencies, the team has experienced this season, the fact they have a chance of making it to Arlington on Dec. 3 speaks volumes to their growth.

After a 5-7 record last season, having a chance to play "playoff" football this year seemed like more than a fantasy. 

But when the Longhorns (7-4) host the Baylor Bears (6-5) on Friday in Austin, it's hard to call it anything but do-or-die football, as a win for Texas along with a loss for the Kansas State Wildcats to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, will send the Longhorns to the Big 12 title game to face the TCU Horned Frogs.

“It feels kind of like a playoff game," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the matchup. "We’ve got to take care and do our part. We all understand and know the ramifications of where we’re at in the Big 12."

Texas has gone 2-2 in its last four conference games but remains the only Big 12 team aside from Kansas State still with a chance at qualifying for a trip to Arlington. Inconsistencies aside, a crucial 34-27 win for the Horns over K-State on Nov. 5 could look like the best win of the regular season if Texas has everything fall in its favor.

But before taking too many steps ahead, the Longhorns must focus on Baylor. Luckily for Texas' Big 12 title hopes, it's a challenge Sarkisian says his team won't back down from.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19466549
Play
Football

Texas Football "Knows Scenario" Entering Season Finale Against Baylor

The Longhorns attention is on Baylor, not the Big 12 Championship

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Arch
Play
Football

Arch vs. Quinn? Steve Sarkisian Hints At Longhorns QB Competition in 2023

Steve Sarkisian declared the Texas Longhorns quarterback competition for 2023 open during his Monday press conference.

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Named A Semifinalist For Doak Walker Award

Bijan Robinson is among 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee

"Again, we don’t shy away from those things," Sarkisian said. "We’ve got to do our part Friday at 11 a.m. and see what happens after that.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19466549
Football

Texas Football "Knows Scenario" Entering Season Finale Against Baylor

The Longhorns attention is on Baylor, not the Big 12 Championship

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Arch
Football

Arch vs. Quinn? Steve Sarkisian Hints At Longhorns QB Competition in 2023

Steve Sarkisian declared the Texas Longhorns quarterback competition for 2023 open during his Monday press conference.

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan Robinson
Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Named A Semifinalist For Doak Walker Award

Bijan Robinson is among 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17109823
News

Texas Longhorns Week 13 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears

The Longhorns seek revenge in their final regular season matchup against the Baylor Bears.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19471413
Football

Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19402628
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Cruise to 4-0 With Dismantling of Northern Arizona

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are off to a great start to the season

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 322
Men's Basketball

No. 4 Longhorns vs. Northern Arizona: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns travel to the Rio Grande Valley to take on Northern Arizona.

By Zach Dimmitt
aj johnson 21
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Sign Elite 2023 Guard AJ Johnson

After a slow start, the Texas Longhorns are getting hot on the 2023 recruiting trail.

By Zach Dimmitt