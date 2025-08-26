Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: How to Watch and Betting Odds

The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes begin the season with a rematch of last year's semifinal matchup.

Jon Alfano

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) and Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Jan. 11, the Texas Longhorns' quest for a national championship came to a bitter end with a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal. As if losing in their own backyard wasn't painful enough, the fact that the Buckeyes went on to win the national championship just over a week later only added insult to injury.

Fortunately, they didn't have to wait long for their chance at revenge.

On Saturday, the No. 1 Longhorns will make the trip up to Columbus to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes in easily the most-anticipated game of Week 1. These two blue-bloods have only met four times before, but their most recent meeting coming just a few months ago definitely adds another layer of intrigue to this game.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day hoists the Field Scovell Trophy following the 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While that Cotton Bowl showdown may be just a few months old, both teams have changed dramatically since then, particularly Ohio State. On offense, the Buckeyes lost their starting quarterback in Will Howard, their two leading rushers in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, and their No. 2 wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka. On defense, they are now without their top two sack artists in J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, the latter of whom sealed the Cotton Bowl with an 83-yard scoop-and-score.

Perhaps the biggest changes for the Buckeyes came on the sideline, as they lost both of their coordinators from last year. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly left to accept the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders, while defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for the same role at rival Penn State.

That said, this is Ohio State, and the Buckeyes reload with talent constantly. Freshman Julian Sayin takes over at quarterback, and he has two excellent receivers to throw to in Carnell Tate and Heisman Trophy contender Jeremiah Smith. Brian Hartline takes over as offensive coordinator while Matt Patricia will lead the defense.

As for the Longhorns, there's not much more that needs to be said. They're the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Poll for a reason, as they're stacked with talent on both sides of the ball and have been to the semifinals in back-to-back season. It's not an exagerration to say that it's championship-or-bust for Steve Sarkisian and co.

With the season just about to kick off, here's how fans can tune in for Saturday's big game.

How to Watch No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State

  • Game Day: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
  • Game Time: 11 a.m. CT
  • Location: Ohio Statdium (Columbus, Ohio)
  • TV: FOX
  • Listen: Longhorn Radio Network

Full Updated Texas vs. Ohio State Betting Odds Via DraftKings

  • Spread: Ohio State -2.5 (-108), Texas +2.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 (O -112, U -108)
  • Moneyline: Ohio State -135, Texas +114

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

