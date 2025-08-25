Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Week 1 Preview
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns do not get to ease into the 2025 season, as the Longhorns matchup with a difficult challenge to start the season. After a 2024 season in which the Longhorns reached the College Football Semifinal for the second consecutive year, Texas will look to make a statement in its first game of the season.
As the Longhorns will travel to Columbus to take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Texas' Week 1 opener should have added stakes with the matchup being a rematch of the College Football Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl a season ago, where the Buckeyes defeated Texas en route to their ninth national championship.
Texas will take a trip to "The Shoe," where Ohio State has been dominant. The Buckeyes have not lost a home game to a team aside from Michigan since 2021, when the Oregon Ducks, who were still a member of the Pac-12 at the time, defeated Ohio State 35-28.
Texas vs. Ohio State Last Season
The Longhorns and Buckeyes met a season ago for the first time since 2008, with a trip to the College Football National Championship game on the line. It was Ohio State who rose to the occasion in early January with a 28-14 victory.
Texas had an opportunity to tie the matchup late in the game with a second down and one, on Ohio State's one-yard line, but after an ill-timed pitch play, the Longhorns lost eight yards.
The big loss set up third down and eight, with no luck after an incomplete pass to wide receiver Ryan Wingo. And then on 4th and 8 from the eight-yard line, Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers was sacked and had the ball stripped away with Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer recovering the fumble and returning it for a touchdown, sealing the game.
What's New for Both Teams
The most obvious difference for both squads is the player under center, with both Ewers and former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard heading off to the NFL. For his first year as a starter, the Longhorns will head into the 2025 season with Arch Manning at the helm, while the Buckeyes start their 2025 campaign with former five-star prospect, redshirt freshman Julian Sayin.
The Buckeyes will also be replacing two key pieces of their coaching staff in 2025 after losing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as their offensive coordinator. And defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left for Penn State for the same role with the Nittany Lions.
Both teams will also be looking to replace production after losing several players to the NFL in the 2025 draft. After the Longhorns broke a school record for the most players drafted with 12, and the Buckeyes had 14 players drafted, which tied a school record.
The Longhorns will take on the Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. on FOX.