How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

The Texas Longhorns will face its biggest rivalry game of the season when it travels to Dallas to face the Oklahoma Sooners at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The Longhorns (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off a 38-20 win over West Virginia, which helped Texas put that Big 12-opening loss to Texas Tech behind them. It was also the Longhorn’s first win over a Power 5 team this season.

Can Texas make it two? Well, they’re preparing to face a Sooners team in an unusual position. OU (3-2, 0-2) is reeling after two straight losses to open Big 12 play. The first, to Kansas State, came against a team they’ve typically struggled against in Big 12 action the past four years. The second came to TCU, on the road, in a 55-24 loss that kicked the Sooners out of the AP Top 25 and put quarterback Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol.

The Sooners and head coach Brent Venables are doing the same kind of reflection that the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian did after losing to Texas Tech in Week 4. Texas would also love nothing more than to get a boost from a potential return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. His potential to play, just with Gabriel’s, is a centerpiece to the ramp-up of one of college football’s best rivalry games.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Sooners on Saturday morning:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-7

Over/Under: 65

Moneyline: Texas -300 (-110), Oklahoma +200 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 135 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

