Texas Longhorns vs. Ole Miss Rebels Score Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

After two straight 27-24 losses against unranked opponents, Texas is in must-win mode for the rest of the season to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Longhorns need to find answers on offense and need to hold onto leads in the second half. That'll be easier said than done with star defensive end Colin Simmons being listed as doubtful for Saturday against a dynamic offense in No. 7 Ole Miss.

Here is how the Texas Longhorns On SI staff believes the matchup will play out.

Matt Galatzan

This is pretty simple from my perspective. If Texas puts the same team on the field that it has for the last four weeks, this one is not going to be close.

Trinidad Chambliss is the best quarterback in the country. Kewan Lacy - when healthy - might be the best running back in the country. But where Ole Miss has needed to change, and has changed it seems, is on the defensive side of the ball.

Can Texas do the same on the offensive side of the ball in six days? I'm not so sure about that. The Texas defense can keep them in this one, but it is all going to fall on the shoulders of Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning, and the offense.

Ole Miss 31, Texas 28

Phoenix Haigis

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has looked great this season outside of one uncharacteristic loss to the same Florida team that just came into DKR and beat the Longhorns. Texas will most likely be facing the dynamic duo of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy without Simmons, who is their best disruptor in the run and pass game.

If the Texas offense can't keep up or find some momentum, this game could get ugly fast and lead to Arch Manning getting benched at halftime.

Ole Miss 38, Texas 21

Zion Trammell

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has its back against the wall as it hosts a red-hot Ole Miss team. The Rebels’ high-powered offense will be tough to slow down without Colin Simmons. The Longhorns are coming off another disappointing offensive performance, while Ole Miss held Missouri out of the end zone.

Texas has home-field advantage, but too many things are working against Steve Sarkisian’s team. Until the Longhorns find some answers, I think the Rebels will steal a huge road win.

Ole Miss 30, Texas 24

JD Andress

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are one of the more perplexing teams in college football. Back to back weeks where the program has literally, and metaphorically, fumbled the win away.

Vegas still believes in the Longhorns in this one and I agree. The program knows how to respond with their back against the wall, and they did it in the second half of last season.

However, if Simmons is out, if the Longhorns can't generate pressure, and the offense is still struggling. This one could get out of hand in a hurry.

Texas 27, Ole Miss 24

Leo Barnes

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive line Hero Kanu (93) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the second half at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas offense against the Ole Miss defense is a bit like a stoppable force meets a movable object. The Longhorns have struggled to establish any consistency on the ground, but the Rebels have been equally unimpressive against the run.

Although Ole Miss showed significant improvement against Missouri, I'm not convinced that performance is enough to erase its earlier struggles. The more exciting matchup will come on the other side of the ball, where Trinidad Chambliss and an explosive Rebels offense will test what has been Texas' biggest strength all season.

I expect Ole Miss to put up points, but with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Longhorns are desperate for a win. Add in a home crowd under the lights at DKR, and I think Texas will find a way to do just enough offensively while its defense makes a few crucial stops.

Texas 27-24

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.