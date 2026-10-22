Texas Longhorns Face Major Setback With Surprising Richard Wesley Injury News

The Texas Longhorns got dealt a major injury blow in last week's loss to the Florida Gators.

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons had to be carted off in the fourth quarter with a lower-leg injury, putting his availability in doubt moving forward.

However, the bad news is only getting worse for the Texas defense with the Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes on the line this Saturday at home against No. 7 Ole Miss.

Texas DE Richard Wesley Surprisingly Ruled Out vs. Ole Miss

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a surprising turn of events, Texas defensive end Richard Wesley has been ruled out on the initial SEC injury report vs. Ole Miss.

Simmons is listed as doubtful. Expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle sprain, it's only a matter of time until Simmons is downgraded to "out" against Ole Miss, potentially as soon as Thursday when the second injury report is released.

With Simmons almost certainly set to be out, Wesley was expected to step in as the team's top pass rusher oppositie of Lance Jackson. The fact he won't play leaves Texas very thin from a pass-rush perspective against an elite quarterback in Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss.

Elsewhere, Texas running back Hollywood Smothers, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman and wide receiver Kaliq Lockett are all questionable.

Here is a look at the full injury report:

Big loss for Texas against Ole Miss, as defensive end Richard Wesley has already been ruled out.



Colin Simmons doubtful. Hollywood Smothers questionable.



The Longhorns’ pass rush will be thin. pic.twitter.com/GlQvg0pkCO — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) October 22, 2026

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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