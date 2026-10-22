Texas Longhorns Face Major Setback With Surprising Richard Wesley Injury News
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The Texas Longhorns got dealt a major injury blow in last week's loss to the Florida Gators.
Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons had to be carted off in the fourth quarter with a lower-leg injury, putting his availability in doubt moving forward.
However, the bad news is only getting worse for the Texas defense with the Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes on the line this Saturday at home against No. 7 Ole Miss.
Texas DE Richard Wesley Surprisingly Ruled Out vs. Ole Miss
In a surprising turn of events, Texas defensive end Richard Wesley has been ruled out on the initial SEC injury report vs. Ole Miss.
Simmons is listed as doubtful. Expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle sprain, it's only a matter of time until Simmons is downgraded to "out" against Ole Miss, potentially as soon as Thursday when the second injury report is released.
With Simmons almost certainly set to be out, Wesley was expected to step in as the team's top pass rusher oppositie of Lance Jackson. The fact he won't play leaves Texas very thin from a pass-rush perspective against an elite quarterback in Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss.
Elsewhere, Texas running back Hollywood Smothers, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman and wide receiver Kaliq Lockett are all questionable.
Here is a look at the full injury report:
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7