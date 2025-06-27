Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston State Way-Too-Early Preview: Score Predictions
The Texas Longhorns should have no trouble when the Sam Houston State Bearkats walk into Darrell K. Royal Stadium in late September for their final nonconference matchup of the season. Texas should get a jolt of momentum with another comfortable win against a weaker opponent.
On the other hand, Sam Houston will try their best to keep the game close, the best they can, as upsets in college football are never uncommon. With quarterback Hunter Watson back for another year, expect the dual-threat quarterback to attack the Longhorns' defense with his arm and legs.
With that being said, Texas should be winning comfortably against Sam Houston. Let's take a look at what our staff predicts for the matchup.
Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats Score Predicitions
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
Texas looks to go into their bye week with momentum on their side before their first SEC matchup of the season against Florida with a convincing victory over Sam Houston State. The Bearkats should be heavily outmatched in the talent department, leading to the Longhorns running away with the game early on. Expect a big first half from Arch Manning, who should feel a bit more comfortable in his fourth game as a full-time starter. Texas should win handily with big performances from both sides of the ball.
Prediction: Texas 45, Sam Houston State 3
Payton Blalock - Staff Writer
In their last non-conference matchup of the season, the Longhorns should pick up a solid win. They outmatch Sam Houston State talent-wise, and a new head coach has meant a lot of roster turnover for the Bearkats as they enter this season. Nothing is promised, but I’ll take Texas by a significant margin.
Prediction: Texas 46, Sam Houston State 10
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
The Longhorns finish off a three-week home stand against the Bearkats, right before conference play starts against the Gators next week. The team should be 3-0 at this point, assuming a well-earned win over Ohio State and a couple of "gimme" wins against San Jose State and UTEP. Sam Houston State should be no different, except in the fact that they won't have to travel as far for their beatdown. Give me the Burnt Orange in a landslide.
Prediction: Texas 45, Sam Houston State 14
JD Andress - Staff Writer
The last tune-up game before SEC play kicks off, depending on how the Ohio State game went, they have a cushion that allows them to have a mis-play. That won’t come this week, though. The Longhorns should have taken care of business, the same way they did the last two weeks. I still expect skeleton plays not to give anything away.
Prediction: Texas 55, Sam Houston State 3
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
Sam Houston had a successful 2024 season, finishing 10-3 and winning their first bowl game as an FBS program. However, for any opponent, entering DKR and facing the Texas Longhorns is a tough task. And the Bearkats don't have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with Steve Sarkisian's team (granted, most schools don't). Texas's defense continues to show out early in the season, only giving up one score in Week 4.
Prediction: Texas 42, Sam Houston State 6
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
Sam Houston State had an impressive bounce-back season last year, after finishing 3-9 in 2023, the Bearkats improved to 10-3 in 2024. Despite the incredible turnaround, this is still a team that will pose little threat to the Longhorns. Led by Arch Manning, Texas should have no issue cementing at least its third consecutive decisive win early in the season after playing UTEP and San Jose State in the weeks prior. If they are able to pull off the week one victory over Ohio State, the Longhorns should cruise to 4-0 after defeating Sam Houston.
Prediction: Texas 45, Sam Houston State 14
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
The Longhorns’ third and final tune-up game of September should be just that, a tune-up game. Sam Houston has made the transition to the FBS level nicely, even finishing with a 10-3 record last season, but again, the talent gap is just too large. Longhorns cruise to another easy win before opening SEC play.
Prediction: Texas 48, Sam Houston 7