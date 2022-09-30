Texas (2-2, 0-1) lost its Big 12 opener to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 37-34, in Lubbock, Texas, last Saturday, and the Longhorns have had a week to reflect on that game.

Now, West Virginia comes to Austin for a 6:30 p.m. showdown.

Texas enters the game with questions about whether Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card will start at quarterback (and head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't saying which way he'll go).

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) is on a two-game winning streak and would love nothing more than to spoil Texas at home.

The staff of Longhorns Country provides their predictions for Saturday's game below.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: West Virginia is a good football team led by a talented quarterback. But while many are under the impression that the Longhorns are the same team they were last year in terms of their inability to close. I disagree. I also think they take their loss against Texas Tech, learn from it, and let it motivate them. Texas wins here and wins big. Texas 41, West Virginia 20

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Texas should win this game but don’t count the Mountaineers out. It will be interesting to see who starts at quarterback for the Longhorns if redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers is healthy enough to go. Either way the Longhorns should win this one at home. Texas 33, West Virginia 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Texas’ response in this game should be to be the heck out of West Virginia. But, I think it’s going to be closer than that. This is actually a pivotal game for Texas, I think. The Longhorns have alternated wins and losses to this point and can’t afford a losing streak with the Red River Rivalry game coming up. Plus, the Mountaineers have figured some things out since their 0-2 start. They beat Virginia Tech on the road, which is not an easy place to play. And it wasn’t close, either. The Mountaineers won’t be intimidated. But Texas prevails, albeit by less than a touchdown. Texas 31, West Virginia 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If quarterback Quinn Ewers plays, Texas wins by at least 10. If quarterback Hudson Card plays and Steve Sarkisian trusts him to give Robinson the ball over 20 times, the Horns win. If not, West Virginia moves over .500 while Texas moves under. Texas 34, West Virginia 20

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: This one is a bit of a toss-up in the conference this weekend. Texas will be highly motivated at home following a loss to the Texas Tech while the Mountaineers are much better than their 2-2 record suggests. The Longhorns could be in for a rude awakening against an underrated WVU offense. West Virginia 37, Texas 31

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard