Longhorns LB Jaylan Ford Reveals What Makes Washington Huskies 'Creative'

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns are getting set for one of the toughest matchups of their season, as they'll take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday.



The Huskies are arguably the best offense in the country this season based on numbers alone. With only two losses this season - both by just on score - Washington was a few plays away from potentially making it to the College Football Playoff.

This makes Thursday’s meeting an interesting challenge against a Texas defense that has often been the strength of coach Steve Sarkisian's team this season. And as one of the no-doubt leaders of the unit, linebacker Jaylan Ford has his full-on attention on Washington's elite offense.

Luckily for the Longhorns, Ford's versatile coverage and rush ability can counter a Huskies offense that he deems as “creative.”

"As we watch film, we notice that Washington has a lot of creativity," Ford said Monday. "They just do a great job of creating a lot of mismatches for their receivers and getting their running backs involved in the pass game."

During the regular season, Ford was tied for second in the Big 12 and led all linebackers in the conference with four interceptions while finishing with the second-most tackles (109).

There’s no doubt that Ford has had a stellar season. But the Huskies' offense have had an even better one, if we’re gonna compare.

In terms of per-game averages in the country, Washington is first in passing yards (376.7), second in total yards (521.7) and fourth in points per game (40.8).

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who was a defensive coach at Washington from 2014 to 2020, will now have to stress about stopping Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who finished the regular season first in the nation in passing yards (4,354) and eighth in the Heisman voting.

"Their offense, it starts with the quarterback,” Kwiatkowski said. “Penix is an outstanding quarterback. Very accurate. O-line does a good job of keeping him clean, and they've got three wide receivers he can distribute the ball to."

The Huskies obviously know offense. But a Texas defense that has had some elite performances this season has the skills and the tools to put some limitations on Washington’s air attack.

The Longhorns and Huskies kickoff at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday.

