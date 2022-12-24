With the signature of Arch Manning, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Texas Longhorns next season will be - how soon will the NFL legacy see the field?

Putting the insanely unfair hype being placed on Manning aside, he is the top quarterback in the country for a reason.

But with a starter returning at the position in Quinn Ewers, some assume that Manning could potentially redshirt in 2023, giving him potentially four years of eligibility when the Longhorns move to the SEC.

That said, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, who hinted at a quarterback competition this spring and summer, is not ready to have those discussions quite yet.

“I don't worry about redshirting right now,” Sarkisian said. “The way the rules are set up in college football nowadays, you get to play in four games before you decide to redshirt or not. And now the NCAA is granting a waiver so you can play in a bowl game. So guys are getting a fifth game to play out of your 13 in a season."

Translation - Arch will all but surely be on the field in 2023 for Texas at some point.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they have a very talented room at their disposal heading into next season.

Outside of Ewers, who is one of the most talented pure passers of the football in the country, and 2023 No. 1 in Manning, the Longhorns also have another elite talent in the room - a top 10 quarterback in 2022 in his own right.

“I'm not worried about redshirting. We’ll deal with that when the time comes. I'm worried about development. I think we've got a really talented room. With Quinn (Ewers), Maalik (Murphy), Charles (Wright) and Arch (Manning). You always want to have four quarterbacks on scholarship.

“We may not be as old as some other rooms, but we're very talented. And so now the job we have as a staff - Coach Milwee, myself and the rest of the offensive staff - is to develop these guys to put them in position to perform when their number's called.

Murphy, who has battled injuries all season, was elevated to the No. 2 spot in the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies next week following Hudson Card's decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Meanwhile, Ewers will look to prove his station as the starter in that game.

Either way, the urgency for Manning to burn his first year of eligibility is nowhere near as dire as some would like to imply.

But as we said before, Manning is the 2023 No. 1 QB for a reason.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.