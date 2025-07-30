Xavier Worthy Suffers Injury at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is dealing with an injury issue headed into his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Worthy is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol after banging his head during training camp practice on Tuesday. Depending on how quickly he recovers, Worthy could be in danger of missing the remainder of Kansas City's training camp practices.
The Chiefs will begin the preseason on Aug. 9 at State Farm Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.
Chiefs Injuries at WR Piling Up
The Chiefs also lost wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to injury at practice on Tuesday. He was carted off with a lower leg injury but "avoided anything serious," per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Worthy could now face a minor absence though there's longterm concern with the concussion unless he were to pick up another one in the near future.
The Chiefs begin the regular season on Friday, Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which gives Worthy more than a month of recovery time.
Xavier Worthy's Rookie Season
Kansas City traded up to select Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after he broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.21 finish.
Worthy played in all 17 regular season games for Kansas City (13 starts) last season while posting 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns along with 20 carries for 104 yards and three more scores on the ground.
After an impressive rookie year, Worthy said his second season is about getting to further understand the offense and Reid's playbook.
“Just having a better understanding for the playbook,” Worthy told reporters Sunday. “Now it's another year in the offense so I have a better understanding for the plays, a better understanding for the zones, what teams are going to throw at me. So just understanding schematics.”
During his three years at Texas, Worthy proved to be one of the best wideouts in the country and helped begin a recent trend of Longhorn receivers getting recognition in the draft.
As a Longhorn, Worthy played in 39 career games, tallying 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He added 40 punt returns for 564 yards and one touchdown on special teams, which was highlighted by leading the FBS in punt return yards (371) during the 2023 season.