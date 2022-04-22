Skip to main content

Texas Loses Out to Miami on Transfer LB Caleb Johnson

Texas lost out on Friday when linebacker Caleb Johnson announced his commitment to the University of Miami after two years at UCLA

Linebacker Caleb Johnson was a Texas Longhorn back in 2019, but after just one season, he took his talents to the UCLA Bruins. Now, after a few successful years with the Bruins, Johnson is eyeing a return to the Forty Acres. 

He visited Austin this past week (Monday-Wednesday), and will decide whether to return to Texas or go to Miami.

On Friday, Johnson announced that he will be taking his talent to the University of Miami.

During his time at UCLA, Johnson started 17 games over the last two seasons, totaling 89 tackles, two interceptions and 5.5 sacks. A new coaching staff in a familiar city ultimately wasn’t enough to convince Johnson to return to Texas.

The linebacker position is one that Texas will continue to look to improve as depth is clearly lacking. With that being said, Texas will need to keep the pedal to the metal with the recruitment of former TCU edge rusher Ochuan Mathis.

In the past two years, Mathis led TCU in sacks for 2019 and 2020 while being named to the second team All-Big 12. Texas will have to compete for his services with some other programs including USC, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Penn State.

In the meantime, the Longhorns’ current roster will focus on the annual Orange-White spring football scrimmage at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23.

