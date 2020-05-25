LonghornsCountry
Texas Offers Fast-Rising Defensive End

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to McKinney, Texas defensive end Jonathan Jones. Jones is a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 50 strong-side defensive end, No. 115 player in the state of Texas and No. 837 overall in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He has scholarship offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Arizona State, Baylor, Boise State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana Monroe, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, San Diego State, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UTSA, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Illanois State and Northern Arizona. 

Watching his film: Plays bigger than his current 230-pound weight would suggest with an explosive first punch and the strength to take on most offensive linemen one-on-one. As a pass rusher his bull rush is already Division I-ready and he'll continue to improve as he adds more tools to his move set. Probably projects as a five-tecnique defensive end in Chris Ash's scheme. Has a long 6-foot-4 frame that could let him add enough weight to potentially become a three tecnique at the next level as well. 

Where Texas stands: With 14 new offers since the beginning of April, Jones is one of the fast risers on the board right now among defensive linemen in Texas. Even though it's a little late in the game for Texas to be making an offer, it seems like Jones is just now at the beginning of sorting through a long list of suitors. The next few weeks will be key as the Metroplex talent starts to line out what will be a busy slate of visits once the current dead period ends. 

