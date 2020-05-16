Texas Offers Hot Defensive Line Prospect from SEC Country

Texas has extended an offer to New Orleans defensive tackle Shone Washington.

Washington is a 2022 defensive lineman, yet to earn a ranking from any of the recruiting services, but it only seems like a matter of time before he does.

He has already garnered offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Tulane UAB, USC and Virginia.

Watching his film: It's important to remember with any film you watch on Washington that he hasn't been on the field in official competition in more than a year. After helping to lead John Ehret High School to the Louisiana state semifinals as a freshman, he enrolled in Warren Easton High School for his sophomore campaign and was forced to sit out a season. With all that being said, even as a freshman playing against guys two and three years older than him, Washington's talent is obvious. He's the kind of guy who can develop into a focal point for the entire defense, constantly commanding double teams. He's deceptively quick for his 290-pound body and can shoot gaps as well as take on blockers one-on-one.

Where Texas stands: The timing between Texas officially offering Washington and getting a verbal commitment from teammate Casey Cain is far too perfect to be a coincidence. The Longhorns are hoping to open up a pipeline to the talent-rich Louisiana school and compete head to head with the likes of Alabama and LSU for top-flight talent in SEC country. Even with his teammate Cain already on board, this is going to be a tough battle for Texas. In-state LSU is coming off a national title and appears to have the early lead in this battle, but you get the feeling the Longhorns wouldn't waste a lot of recruiting resources unless they felt the situation was winnable. One thing is for certain, if Texas is able to pull this off it would be one of the biggest out-of-state defensive recruiting wins in a long time for the program.

