Texas Offers Versatile West Coast Running Back

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to versatile 2022 running back Max Garrison.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound prospect from Pasadena, California is the No. 3 all-purpose back and No. 52 overall prospect in his home state according to 247Sports.

Garrison has offers from Arizona State and Florida Atlantic so far.

Watching his film: Garrison is definitely an exciting player to watch and he brings a lot of different skills to the table. He is flying a bit under the radar right now in both recruiting rankings and offers because some people aren't sure where he fits yet. He plays several different positions for St. Francis High School on both sides of the ball. He could be a receiver, running back or strong safety. While that lack of specialization might be considered a hindrance to some people, it's clearly something Chris Ash is looking for in his backs right now. The Longhorns' new offensive coordinator showed his hand a bit on what type of running backs he wants in his backfield with the recent verbal commitment of Jonathon Brooks from Hallettsville last week. Both Brooks and Garrison are guys who have lined up at receiver and in the backfield during their time in high school. Having players who can play multiple spots in Ash's hurry-up scheme allows him to put extra pressure on defenses by changing formations on the fly without a huddle.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns jumped in early on Garrison and look to be in good shape. It will be interesting to see what other West Coast schools end up offering him as one would think hometown USC could have some pull should they decide to become a player in this race. It's been fun to watch the big picture and see the type of players Yurcich is trying to bring in to run his style of offense as Texas takes a fine-tuned approach to which skill sets they bring in.