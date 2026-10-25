Texas OT Trevor Goosby Carted Off in First Quarter vs. Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns are being hit with another major injury as they look to keep their season alive.

Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby had to get carted off after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game against No. 7 Ole Miss. The Longhorns are already without star pass rusher Colin Simmons on defense along with starting running back Hollywood Smothers. Andre Cojoe replaced Goosby at left tackle.

It remains unclear what his exact injury is and what a timetable will look like for his potential return. Fans will have to await an update from Steve Sarkisian after the game and on Monday during the weekly press conference.

Trevor Goosby Dealt With Injury to Start Season

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goosby suffered a bone bruise in his knee during fall camp. He missed the season opener against Texas State but returned the following week against Ohio State.

It's unclear if Goosby's new injury is related to that or something new. Either way, it's never a good sign when your starting left tackle gets carted off.

On the very next play after Goosby's exit, Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw an interception to help set up Ole Miss deep in Longhorns' territory.

However, Texas linebacker Justin Cryer picked off Trinidad Chambliss on the play after that. The Longhorns got the ball back but Cam Coleman dropped a would-be touchdown on a beautiful deep pass from Manning.

It's safe to say it was an eventful first quarter that was tied at 3-3 with less than four minutes to play, but Goosby's injury commanded the most concern.

Once Cojoe entered for Goosby at left tackle, the Longhorns' offense kept up its surprisingly good start.

The Longhorns put together an impressive four-play touchdown drive that was highlighted by a 43-yard catch-and-run from Ryan Wingo. Texas running back Raleek Brown then had a 23-yard run down near the goal line that allowed Manning to power in for a two-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 10-3 lead.

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