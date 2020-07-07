LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas, OU ADs Both Still Expect to Play in Cotton Bowl This Year

Chris Dukes

Both the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have responded with hopeful statements following the recent decision to shut down the Texas State Fair.

UT Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte released an official comment earlier this afternoon, assuring fans that officials are doing everything they can to safely play the game in its annual home. 

“Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on their cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that. We know the decision to cancel the fair was an extremely difficult one for everyone involved and that we all are dealing with a very fluid situation during these unprecedented times. But, as we’re doing with all of our fall season planning, we will continue to monitor the situation closely, work through contingencies and make the best possible decisions we can with the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved as our number one priority.”

University of Oklahoma vice president and athletics director Joe Castiglione had a similar statement shortly after the news broke. 

"We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that is an extremely difficult one. Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus." 

The decision came down as concerns over the spread of COVID-19 continue to grow in the Lone Star State. While nothing - including the actual start of the season - is set in stone at this time, it appears both schools are doing everything possible in their power to make sure these two rivals are able to meet on the same field they have since 1932 so long as it is safe to do so. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas, OU Players Trade Barbs on Social Media

Tempers got a little heated after an new Oklahoma commit voiced his dislike for the Longhorns on Twitter.

Tomer Barazani

Ehlinger, Herman Rank in Top Five Among Coach-QB Duos

The Texas coach and quarterback are among the most successful pairings in college football

Chris Dukes

Texas State Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

Early reports say that the Red River Showdown won't be affected by the cancellation

Chris Dukes

UT Places 101 Student-Athletes on 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Honor roll recognizes first-time/incoming freshmen that complete 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework, achieve a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00 and meet participation criteria.

Longhorn Country Staff

Director of Football Operations Tory Teykl Departs Texas

Texas Director of Football Operations Tory Teykl has moved on, accepting an offer with the Kansas Jayhawks. Teykl, a key member of Herman’s staff and one of the few influential women in college football, will finish her tenure at the Forty Acres in the coming weeks.

Tomer Barazani

Should the NCAA Enforce Universal Coronavirus Reporting Standards?

As NCAA officials spoke on Capital Hill last week in front of a congressional committee, it was hard for anyone listening to express much optimism about the coming season.

Chris Dukes

Could the NCAA Basketball Season Start Two Weeks Early This Year?

With many expecting disruptions to the season from the novel coronavirus, at least one executive is asking conferences to consider changing the start of the year from Nov. 10 to Oct. 27.

Chris Dukes

Deep Dive into the Texas Longhorns' 2021 Quarterback Race: Part IV - Roschon Johnson

The current Texas running back seems like a longshot to return to quarterback, but it's something to keep an eye on.

Chris Dukes

Deep Dive into the Texas Longhorns' 2021 Quarterback Race: Part III - Ja’Quinden Jackson

The dual-threat quarterback comes to Texas with high praise from several reliable sources.

Chris Dukes

Texas a Finalist in the Race for Four-Star Defensive Back

Bobby Taylor included the Longhorns in his top 12.

Chris Dukes