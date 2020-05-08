Texas Players Feel Sense of Urgency Through Offseason Conditioning

LonghornsCountry
Through offseason workouts and even into quarantine when players aren't allowed to be in physical contact with each other, there's a brooding feeling circulating around the Texas program. 

Last year's 8-5 campaign hasn't sat well with the returning Texas players and after losing just five starters from last year's team, they are planning doing something about it. 

"I feel like, regardless, there was going to be a sense of urgency," Sterns said. "Personally, we didn't play to the level that we can play to. And regardless of what happened or coaching changes, there's going to be a sense of urgency led by the players because we weren't satisfied with the way we played throughout the whole season."

Despite several road blocks in the middle of the year, the Longhorns actually managed to take some momentum into the offseason. The year finished with a pair of blowout wins, including a dominant victory over a top 10 team in the Alamo Bowl. 

"It showed because we went out against Utah and we did our thing, and there's no reason why it shouldn't have been that way the whole year," Sterns said. "This coaching staff has added some of that urgency, but regardless of who was in that position, this team wants to turn itself around. We had to really dig inside ourselves and see what's going on, and how to get on the right track." 

In many ways this is a "prove it" season for the Texas staff and players. After building for several seasons, Tom Herman's recruiting classes have grown into upper classmen and he has the assistant coaches in place to make a run in 2020. 

