Texas Predicted Starting Safety After Michael Taaffe Picked in NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns are losing one of their cornerstones who has seen the Longhorns rise to national prominence over his years with the program.

That player is safety Michael Taaffe, as the Austin native decided to stay in his home city and walk on to the Longhorns program. And after his five seasons with the Longhorns, Taaffe went from walk-on to All-American, becoming one of the faces of the Texas program.

Now the safety heads to the next phase of his football career with his selection by the Miami Dolphins in the Round 5 of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Longhorns will look to replace Taaffe, who had started in the backend of the secondary, and Texas should have a player in mind to take the reins.

Derek Williams Jr. Will Look to Step Up

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer walks off the field next to Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns defense heads into a brand new era with Taaffe departing and Will Muschamp returning to Austin to be Texas's defensive coordinator.

The backend of the Texas defense will undoubtedly see a complete retooling to fit Muschamp's scheme. The obvious option to start opposite of Jelani McDonald, who had a breakout season a year ago, is junior Derek Williams Jr.

The Longhorns had to fight to retain Williams Jr. as the safety almost left the Forty Acres as he had entered his name into the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season. However, in early January, Williams Jr. would reverse his decision, and he would withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to Texas after conversations with Muschamp.

Williams Jr. had to work to find his rhythm throughout the 2025 season as he was working back from a season-ending injury in the 2024 season. In 2025, safety would play in all 12 regular-season games for the Longhorns as he recorded 23 tackles (10 solo) and two tackles for loss.

The safety came to Austin as a five-star prospect and made an immediate impact as a freshman. In year one with the Longhorns, Williams Jr. totaled 42 tackles (24 solo), two tackles for loss, and a pair of pass deflections. Williams Jr. looked to build on in his second season, having recorded 11 tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection before his season-ending injury.

Another option to start opposite of McDonald would be a dynamic two-sport athlete in Jonah Williams; however, the young safety has been unable to finish a season healthy in either of his two sports. If Williams can get himself fully ready to compete heading into the start of the 2026 season, the former five-star prospect could push Williams for the starting job.

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