Texas RB Bijan Robinson Lands With NFC East Franchise In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Bijan Robinson could be the first Texas player drafted on Day 1 since Malcom Brown in 2015. How high could he land in 2023?

In ESPN's latest mock draft, Robinson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles fifth overall, making him the highest running back selection since Saquon Barkley in 2018. With a combination of size, speed, and elusiveness, Robinson has been considered the "safest" running prospect since Barkley declared for the pros following his 2017 season at Penn State.

"This is a serious luxury pick for the 12-win Eagles after landing this selection from the Saints in the 2022 offseason. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, the last time a team went to a Super Bowl (as ESPN's FPI projects) and then had a top-five draft pick was 1992, when Washington won the championship and then drafted Desmond Howard fourth overall via a trade-up. I considered Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee here, because GM Howie Roseman values the interior defensive line, and pairing Bresee with Jordan Davis up the middle would give Philadelphia quite the run-stopping duo. However, Miles Sanders is set to be a free agent, this offense leans heavily on the run (433 rushes, second most in the NFL), and Robinson is a special prospect with elite size, speed, power and elusiveness. - ESPN's Todd McShay"

A native of Tempe, Ariz., Robinson broke onto the scene at the end of his freshman season in 2019 with a 183-yard outing in the Longhorns' win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Following the arrival of former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Robinson became a focal point of the offense thanks to his ground-and-pound mentality.

Robinson totaled 1,127 rushing yards on 195 carries and scored 15 total touchdowns in 10 games last season. He would suffer a season-ending elbow injury in Week 11's 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas at home.

This past fall, Robinson picked right back up where he left off, rushing for a career-best 1,580 yards while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. He finished second among FBS players in touchdowns (20), trailing only Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda (21).

For his efforts, Robinson was named a consensus first-team All-American by the Associated Press and took home the Doak Walker Award, given out to the nation's top running back. According to multiple reports, Robinson, along with running back Roschon Johnson and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, will not play in Texas' bowl game against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29.

Robinson has yet to announce his intentions for the 2023 season.

Since 2010, 19 running backs have been selected in the first round. The Eagles have not used a first-round pick on the position since 1986 when they selected Ohio State's Keith Byars 10th overall.

