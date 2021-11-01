Texas RB Bijan Robinson Named Maxwell Award Semi-Finalist

On Monday, Texas Longhorns sophomore running back Bijan Robinson was named as a semi-finalist for the 2021 Maxwell Award.

Despite the struggles of the team in recent weeks, the hype surrounding the Heisman candidate has not dissipated, with Robinson cementing himself as one of the most electric players in all of college football.

Robinson currently leads the Big 12 with 14 touchdowns, as well as scoring (10.5 points per game), while ranking seventh and 10th nationally in each respective category.

He also ranks second in the conference and seventh in the nation in rushing yards with 976, and is second in the Big 12 and ninth in FBS in all-purpose yards, averaging 147.25 yards per game.

Robinson also ranks 11th in the nation in rushing touchdowns with 11 scores on the ground.

The sophomore has rushed for 100 or more yards in six of eight games this season and is just the 13th player to exceed 200 yards in a game in school history.

Robinson is one of just five non-quarterbacks on the list, including Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, Iowa State running back Breece Hall, and USC wideout, Drake London.

Other semi-finalists for the award include Ole Miss Matt Corral, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

