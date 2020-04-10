Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Las Vegas Pass Rusher

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 outside linebacker Cyrus Moss.

The Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) product is the No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 1 player in the state of Nevada and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Along with Texas, Moss has offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A & M, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, BYU and UCLA.

Watching his film: At 6-foot-5, Moss is quickly learning how to best use his long frame to keep potential blockers off him. He's recorded a 4.86 40-yard dash, which may not seem all that fast, but he plays at a faster speed on the field. Quick coming off the ball, Moss already has a great speed rush and will become even more dangerous as a pass rusher as he continues to develop more moves in his move set. He uses his long arms to get into passing lanes. With his frame he could still develop into a traditional down lineman defensive end or play the hybrid outside linebacker/end position Texas is developing under Chris Ash.

Where Texas stands: Bishop Gorman High School is one of the most consistent producers of Division I talent in the country, but a place the Longhorns have never had a ton of success recruiting. Coleman Hutzler is hoping to change that and potentially open up a major recruiting pipeline to the high school powerhouse in the future. This is the kind of recruitment that could pay major dividends if it is successful.

