Which Texas Transfer Is The Name To Remember In 2022?

The Horns added five players from the transfer portal with hopes of better results

One player won't be able to transform a college football program, but he could be the difference between a winning season and a losing season.

Texas is looking for better results in 2022 after going 5-7 in the first year of the Steve Sarkisian era. The week would change but the results didn't. Texas took the lead into halftime, imploded on itself in the third quarter, and eventually would head back to the locker room with a loss.

Wash, rinse, and repeat, every Saturday in Austin.

The Horns added five players in the transfer portal with hopes of better results. Quarterback Quinn Ewers will steal the headlines after his one season at Ohio State. Both receiver Agiye Hall and tight end Jaheel Billingsley will be options in Sark's passing attack.

The name to watch for is Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor. USA Today also beleives he is the top prospect to keep tabs on on the Forty Acres this fall.

Neyor is a big-play target set to bring an element of danger to a receiver group in dire need of more explosiveness. He made 44 grabs for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and averaged 31 yards per his eight catches in 2020.

In two seasons with the Cowboys Neyor was the team's most consistent receiver. He averaged 20 yards per catch in 2021 and finished top 10 among all FBS receivers in touchdowns.

One receiver isn't enough for any team to compete for the College Football Playoff in today's level of play. For Texas, the addition of Neyor gives Ewers or Hudson Card a No. 2 option in the passing game, thus taking the pressure off sophomore Xavier Worthy.

Last season, Worthy took home Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors after breaking Roy Williams' first-year record in single-season receiving yards. He finished with 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 scores while averaging 15.8 yards per catch.

Worthy and Neyor should command respect on the outside, and a healthy season from Jordan Whittington in the slot would provide yet another option. Last season, the 6-1 senior averaged 14.5 yards per catch on 26 catches, but only played in seven games.

Texas opens the season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.

