Sark: WR Isaiah Neyor ‘Real Weapon’ for Texas Offense

Neyor offers a different level of talent at the receiver position for Texas

Isaiah Neyor is finally back with his feet on the ground in his home state of Texas. 

After recording just eight catches during his freshman season with the Wyoming Cowboys, the Fort Worth native exploded onto the scene for 44 grabs for 878 yards and 13 total scores in 2021. 

He then elected to hit the transfer portal in January for a shot at an opportunity in Austin. And when Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media Thursday, he raved about what he’s seen from Neyor so far in spring. 

Isaiah Neyor

Isaiah Neyor

“This spring was huge for him,” Sarkisian said. “Just getting acclimated to our style of play, obviously the system. But you see the playmaking ability. He’s a real weapon on deep balls and in the red area he’s a big physical guy.”

Scoring is the name of the game for a receiver like Neyor, whose big frame and catch radius will help complement the speedy downfield ability of star wideout Xavier Worthy.

Isaiah Neyor

Isaiah Neyor

Last season at Wyoming, Neyor was an efficient receiver that made the most of each touch. Despite just 44 catches on the season, which averages to a little more than three grabs per game, Neyor was tied for fifth in the country in receiving scores (12) and average yards per catch (20.0).

Worthy will likely be used all over the field once again, while slot receiver Jordan Whittington will provide comfort in underneath routes for whichever quarterback wins the starting job. This leaves room for Neyor to step up as a reliable No. 3 receiver that can produce chunk plays on a consistent basis. 

Isaiah Neyor

neyor

Neyor had at least one catch of 30 or more yards in nine of 13 games last season. He also had a six-game scoring streak to close out the season, providing his ability to stay consistent in the red zone despite having a season-high single-game catch total of six 

The returning talent of Worthy and Whittington is an undeniable threat for the Longhorns, but Sarkisian said finding additional talent for the receiver position through the portal was a must.

“Every player that we’ve brought in so far out of the portal is feeling a need,” Sarkisian said. “And that’s the idea for us. But the portal has provided the opportunity to fill a need.”

Texas secured a commitment from Alabama transfer receiver Agiye Hall on Tuesday, adding more competition to Brennan Marion’s receiver room. Hall won’t play in Saturday’s spring game, giving Neyor the opportunity to separate himself from the rest of the field.

It’s all healthy competition, but Neyor’s resume proves he’s ready to gash opposing secondaries in the Big 12 this season. 

