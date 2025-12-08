Texas vs. Michigan QB Battle Already Turning Heads

On Sunday, the Texas Longhorns came in at No. 13 in the final rankings of the College Football Playoff — meaning the Longhorns will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season.

Now subject to play in a bowl game, the Longhorns are set to face the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve in Orlando, Florida.

While Texas missing the playoffs this season may be a disappointing and sour, way to end the regular season, the Longhorns-Wolverines matchup will prove to be an exciting watch as two top college quarterbacks go head to head in one of the top bowl games this season.

As we get prepared for the upcoming matchup, let’s dissect how the two quarterbacks compare.

Arch Manning – Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Nov. 22, 2025 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Leading the Longhorns is sophomore quarterback Arch Manning.

Sitting at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, the football legacy’s season has been a whirlwind. Beginning the season as the full-time starter, the third-year had an unexpected rough start, struggling with inconsistency throughout the first half of the season.

However, the New Orleans native has proven to grow more steady inside the pocket and under pressure as time has progressed.

Ending the season with 24 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and 2,942 yards. With a 70.6 quarterback rating, Manning also registered 244 rushing yards accompanied by eight touchdowns.

Bryce Underwood — Michigan

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw a pass during the first half against Ohio State Buckeyes, Nov. 29, 2025 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into the Citrus Bowl, the Wolverines will be led by quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Similar to Manning, the freshman poses a dual-threat as a passer and rusher on the field. While Underwood has proven to experience inconsistency and intense growing pains in his debut collegiate season, he still proves to be a solid up and coming quarterback in college football.

The Michigan-native hails from Detroit, and currently sits at 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds. This season, Underwood has thrown six interceptions and nine passing touchdowns across 2,229 yards, adding an additional five touchdowns and 323 rushing yards to his resume.

Looking Forward

Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson (9) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines, Sept. 7, 2024 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The last time these two met was in the 2024 regular season in Ann Arbor, which resulted in a 31-12 Texas win. As the two prepare to face off, Texas currently sits as the projected favorite in the bowl matchup.

However, things could be subject to change with potential transfer-portal decisions, as well as opt-outs from players.

Watch Manning and Underwood face off in the highly-anticipated bowl game at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. CT on ABC.