Arch Manning Struggles in First Half vs. Texas A&M
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has shown some major improvement late in the regular season this year.
However, he certainly had better halves than the first half he put together against the Texas A&M Aggies in Austin.
Manning and the Longhorns trailed Texas A&M 10-3 at halftime, and the passing game for Texas certainly left more to be desired.
Arch Manning First-Half Stats vs. Texas A&M
Though the Texas wide receivers had some more drop issues, Manning also missed some routine throws, mostly on routes toward the sideline.
He finished the first half 8 of 21 passing for 51 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Manning found success with his legs as a scrambler, something he didn't do in the weeks leading up to the Texas A&M game despite starting the season with multiple productive plays on the ground. He ended the first half with five carries for 27 yards and avoided any sacks.
Entering the Texas A&M game, Manning had gone 213 of 341 passing for 2,763 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with seven rushing scores.
After the win over Arkansas, Manning said that his early-season struggles and playing in some big games helped him grow as the season has gone on.
"Yeah, I think going through tough games and the struggles is something you need as a quarterback," Manning said. "It’s not easy, but trying to overcome it — seeing different looks, gaining experience, and playing against tough teams — has helped me a lot. ... It was always a little uncomfortable trying to be this local leader when you're not playing very well early on in the season. I guess I have a little more credibility now."
There was a time when Texas fans thought backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell should start over Manning after some of the struggles. But to Manning's credit, he showed some notable growth.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has continued to praise Manning for the way he's battled through adversity.
“I'm sure there were moments when it was a lot, maybe even overwhelming (for him),” Sarkisian said. “But to his credit, I think, ‘Man, the guy showed so much resolve and resiliency,’… You know, to the task at hand.”
Manning will need to battle back again and put together a better second half if the Longhorns want to upset their rivals and potentially put an end to Texas A&M's chances at an SEC Championship berth.