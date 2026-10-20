Texas vs. Ole Miss: Everything to Know About the Longhorns' Next Opponent

Texas has little time to dwell on another heartbreaking defeat. After losing 27-24 to Oklahoma, the Longhorns fell by the same score to Florida, letting a 17-3 lead slip away at home. Now, they must regroup quickly before facing another ranked SEC opponent.

No. 7 Ole Miss arrives in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 24, after a convincing 31-3 victory over No. 13 Missouri. The Rebels are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, giving Texas another difficult test as it searches for answers on both sides of the ball.

Texas could face a similar challenge to last week with another team that plays through their run game with one of the best running backs in the country,

What Texas Needs to Know About Ole Miss

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is the player Texas must prioritize when preparing for the Rebels. He rushed for 122 yards against Missouri, helping Ole Miss finish with 257 rushing yards as a team. That ground-game production allowed the Rebels to control the pace, keep their offense balanced and prevent Missouri from finding a way back into the contest.

For Texas, stopping Lacy begins with winning the battle up front. The Longhorns cannot allow him to consistently reach the second level untouched or turn routine carries into explosive gains, which will be significantly harder with the news that Colin Simmons is out for the next three to four weeks. Their linebackers will need to read plays quickly, while the defensive line must maintain gap discipline instead of giving Lacy openings to exploit.

If Ole Miss establishes the run early, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will have more opportunities to use play-action and attack a defense forced to respect the ground game.

Chambliss remains an important part of the matchup, even if Lacy is the primary threat. Against Missouri, the quarterback threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. His mobility makes him dangerous when protection breaks down, so Texas must stay disciplined rather than allowing him to extend plays outside the pocket.

Ole Miss' only loss this season also came against Florida in blowout fashion, 52-28. That shared opponent gives the Longhorns a useful reference point, but it does not offer a simple blueprint. Texas and Ole Miss have different strengths and weaknesses, and the games unfolded under different circumstances. Still, Texas can study how Florida attacked the Rebels for clues about where opportunities might exist.

The Rebels are led by head coach Pete Golding, who took over following Lane Kiffin's departure. Ole Miss has continued to produce an effective, balanced offense under Golding, and its dominant performance against Missouri showed how dangerous it can be when the running game takes control.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces pressure to get his offense back on track after consecutive fourth-quarter collapses. The Longhorns must sustain drives, protect the football and avoid putting their defense in difficult situations.

Saturday's game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The programs have not met since 2013, making this another new SEC test for Texas.

The Longhorns will need more than a strong opening quarter to win this one. Containing Lacy, limiting Chambliss' opportunities and executing consistently for four quarters will be essential if Texas hopes to turn its season around.

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