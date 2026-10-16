Texas Can't Afford Another Slow Start Against Florida

Texas scored 17 points in the first half against Oklahoma, but the final result obscured how difficult it was for the Longhorns to get their offense moving early. Their first two possessions ended in three-and-outs, and the offense needed a short field created by an Oklahoma punt to score its first touchdown.

That pattern matters heading into Saturday's matchup with Florida. Texas cannot assume an explosive play will rescue a series of stalled drives, especially against an opponent that has shown it can produce points quickly when its passing game clicks.

The Gators have been inconsistent themselves. Their opening possessions against Missouri and South Carolina produced very different results, giving Texas both a warning about Florida's big-play potential and a reason to test its defense early.

The Opening Drives Will Set the Tone

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' first possession against Oklahoma lasted three plays and gained seven yards. After another Oklahoma punt, the Longhorns managed just two yards on their next drive before punting again. Their third offensive possession was dramatically different: Arch Manning found Cam Coleman for a 41-yard touchdown on the first play, giving Texas a 7-0 lead.

That explosive strike made the opening quarter look more productive than the offense's down-to-down execution suggested. Texas finished the first quarter with seven points, but two of its first three possessions had gone nowhere. The Longhorns eventually scored 17 points before halftime, yet they could not maintain that rhythm throughout the game.

Florida's recent starts show why Texas cannot take the opening quarter for granted. Against Missouri on Oct. 3, the Gators opened with a 15-play, 73-yard drive that consumed 6:54 and ended with a field goal. Florida moved the ball methodically, even though Missouri's defense made running back Jadan Baugh work for every yard.

A week later against South Carolina, Florida's first possession ended in a three-and-out after just six yards. But the Gators scored on their second offensive series, when Aaron Philo connected with Bailey Stockton for a 59-yard touchdown. Florida finished the first quarter with seven points, just as Texas did against Oklahoma, but the Gators reached that total after an unproductive opening drive.

The difference is that Texas faces a Florida team capable of creating an explosive play even when its offense initially struggles. The Longhorns must avoid giving the Gators easy opportunities to settle into the game, while making sure their own offense does not depend on a single deep completion to generate momentum.

The running game is especially important. Texas needs positive early-down gains to create manageable second and third downs, allowing Steve Sarkisian to keep the playbook open. If the Longhorns fall behind early, the temptation to lean heavily on Manning and the passing game could become difficult to resist. That would give Florida's defense more chances to anticipate the pass and pressure the quarterback.

The answer is not to force runs into a crowded box simply to establish physicality. Texas needs to use formations, motion and efficient passing plays to create favorable rushing situations, then stay committed to the ground game when it produces results.

Against Oklahoma, Texas showed it could generate explosive plays. Against Florida, it must show it can build an offense that works before those plays arrive. A productive opening drive would help establish that identity, but avoiding another early stretch of empty possessions may be just as important.

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