September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

On Monday, the Big 12 announced the kickoff time for the Texas Longhorns’ matchup against TCU: 11 a.m. CT.
Author:

On October 2, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth.

The Big 12 conference announced that the game will be yet another early 11 a.m. CT, kickoff time (ABC).

Currently, Texas leads the series with a 63-27-1 overall record. However, the Longhorns fell 33-31 to the Horned Frogs in Austin last season.

After a blowout victory over Duquesne and a tight win over California, Gary Patterson’s Horned Frogs currently sit at 2-0 for the season. Before they face the Longhorns, they will play SMU this upcoming weekend.

READ MORE: Conference Opening Showdown: Previewing Texas vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns are coming off the heels of a blowout 58-0 win over Rice this past weekend. Texas’s new starting quarterback, Casey Thompson, and a lethal running attack that rushed for over 427 rushing yards contributed to the bounce-back win.

Recommended Articles

texas-tcu (1)
Play
Football

Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

The stage is set for the Longhorns and Horned Frogs matchup

USATSI_15244546
Play
News

Conference Opening Showdown: Previewing Texas vs. Texas Tech

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns will open Big 12 play at home against their in-state rival Texas Tech Red Raiders

USATSI_16790329
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Watch: Former Longhorns WR Scores First Offensive NFL TD In Wild Fashion

Former Texas Longhorns WR Devin Duvernay had perfect timing to claim his first offensive points in professional football

Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Thompson will be the starter in the upcoming home game against Texas Tech according to Brian Davis.

"Casey’s going to go Saturday. Ideally, I would love to play Hudson on Saturday as well. But every flow of every game is different." He continued, "Casey’s the classic example of his level of play continues to rise based on the arena’s he’s in."

CONTINUE READING: Texas New No. 1 Receiver? Freshman Xavier Worthy Looks The Part

What do you think of the matchup? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

texas-tcu (1)
Football

Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

The stage is set for the Longhorns and Horned Frogs matchup

USATSI_15244546
News

Conference Opening Showdown: Previewing Texas vs. Texas Tech

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns will open Big 12 play at home against their in-state rival Texas Tech Red Raiders

USATSI_16790329
Longhorns in the pros

Watch: Former Longhorns WR Scores First Offensive NFL TD In Wild Fashion

Former Texas Longhorns WR Devin Duvernay had perfect timing to claim his first offensive points in professional football

USATSI_16790575
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn DeShon Elliott Leaves Ravens-Chiefs Game With Injury

The Ravens are evaluating the former Texas safety for a potential concussion

USATSI_16782934
Football

Photo Recap: Relive the Longhorns Rebounding with A Thrashing of Rice

A sequences of images that recap the UT Longhorns successful night demolishing the Rice Owls on Saturday night.

USATSI_16736542
News

A New No. 1 WR? Meet Texas' Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy continues to be a constant for Texas' passing attack thus far.

USATSI_16692999
News

Do Coach Sark's Longhorns Have 2 QBs? Or None?

Thompson and Card - or Card and Thompson - have engaged in this battle all spring, summer and fall. What's new?

USATSI_16782897
Football

How Texas' Defense Responded in Resounding Victory Over Rice

After a beatdown last week at the hands of Arkansas, the Longhorns were desperate for a bounce-back win against Rice