Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

On Monday, the Big 12 announced the kickoff time for the Texas Longhorns’ matchup against TCU: 11 a.m. CT.

On October 2, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth.

The Big 12 conference announced that the game will be yet another early 11 a.m. CT, kickoff time (ABC).

Currently, Texas leads the series with a 63-27-1 overall record. However, the Longhorns fell 33-31 to the Horned Frogs in Austin last season.

After a blowout victory over Duquesne and a tight win over California, Gary Patterson’s Horned Frogs currently sit at 2-0 for the season. Before they face the Longhorns, they will play SMU this upcoming weekend.

The Longhorns are coming off the heels of a blowout 58-0 win over Rice this past weekend. Texas’s new starting quarterback, Casey Thompson, and a lethal running attack that rushed for over 427 rushing yards contributed to the bounce-back win.

Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Thompson will be the starter in the upcoming home game against Texas Tech according to Brian Davis.

"Casey’s going to go Saturday. Ideally, I would love to play Hudson on Saturday as well. But every flow of every game is different." He continued, "Casey’s the classic example of his level of play continues to rise based on the arena’s he’s in."

