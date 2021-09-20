Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced
On October 2, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth.
The Big 12 conference announced that the game will be yet another early 11 a.m. CT, kickoff time (ABC).
Currently, Texas leads the series with a 63-27-1 overall record. However, the Longhorns fell 33-31 to the Horned Frogs in Austin last season.
After a blowout victory over Duquesne and a tight win over California, Gary Patterson’s Horned Frogs currently sit at 2-0 for the season. Before they face the Longhorns, they will play SMU this upcoming weekend.
READ MORE: Conference Opening Showdown: Previewing Texas vs. Texas Tech
The Longhorns are coming off the heels of a blowout 58-0 win over Rice this past weekend. Texas’s new starting quarterback, Casey Thompson, and a lethal running attack that rushed for over 427 rushing yards contributed to the bounce-back win.
Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced
The stage is set for the Longhorns and Horned Frogs matchup
Conference Opening Showdown: Previewing Texas vs. Texas Tech
Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns will open Big 12 play at home against their in-state rival Texas Tech Red Raiders
Watch: Former Longhorns WR Scores First Offensive NFL TD In Wild Fashion
Former Texas Longhorns WR Devin Duvernay had perfect timing to claim his first offensive points in professional football
Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Thompson will be the starter in the upcoming home game against Texas Tech according to Brian Davis.
"Casey’s going to go Saturday. Ideally, I would love to play Hudson on Saturday as well. But every flow of every game is different." He continued, "Casey’s the classic example of his level of play continues to rise based on the arena’s he’s in."
CONTINUE READING: Texas New No. 1 Receiver? Freshman Xavier Worthy Looks The Part
What do you think of the matchup? Comment and join in on the discussion below!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!