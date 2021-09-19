A New No. 1 WR? Meet Texas' Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy continues to be a constant for Texas' passing attack thus far.

Texas did Texas things on the way to a win Saturday evening against Rice. Then again, did you expect any less after an embarrassing loss to their future SEC rival?

The run game did its job. Bijan Robinson was Bijan Robinson. Heck, both Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson each showed off home run speed with 50-plus yard touchdown runs.

Moving the ball on the ground was the storyline. Casey Thompson's chemistry with Xavier Worthy is a footnote that fans should be paying attention to moving into Week 4.

Worthy's a freshman, but he also looks like the new No. 1 target for the Longhorns'. Good, someone needs to be.

Once he settled down, Thompson looked the part of QB1 in a 58-0 win over the Owls at home. He finished 15 of his 18 passing for 164 yards and two scores on the evening. Of those 15 catches, seven went Worthy for 88 yards and a score.

Worthy, who joined the team in January, told reporters that he expected 10 catches for 150 yards and a score after the game. Seven for 88 yards and a touchdown would have to do.

Have to do? How about expected? The way he continues to click in this offense, 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns isn't that far out of reach.

Neither is the offense being dangerous once conference play begins Saturday.

“We rolled right down the field,” Thompson said. “Our running backs are the heart and core of our team. I think we could have run or thrown for tons of yards. Hundreds of yards."

Worthy sees himself fitting in Steve Sarkisian's offense as the "DeVonta Smith" of the Forty Acres. That's a mighty tall task when thinking about the success Smith had during his final season at Alabama.

Basically, setting every receiving record in school history and becoming the first Heisman wide receiver since 1991? Big dreams for a freshman wide receiver playing in the Big 12, huh?

Who's to say they can't come true?

"Everybody talks about his speed and quickness," Thompson said of Worthy, "but he's got really good ability to get in and out of cuts and break down a defender. And he can stop on a dime."

Worthy nearly quadrupled every other Texas receiving option against the Owls (0-3) secondary. Joshua Moore led the team in receiving yards with Sam Ehlinger. He had one catch.

Jordan Whittington was the breakout star against Louisiana in Week 1. His lone play came on a 7-yard reception in the third quarter. Outside of tight end Jared Wiley, no one besides Worthy finished with over a catch.

Need another reason to think he isn't the next go-to target in Austin?

“Xavier was great,” Sarkisian said. “It was a point of emphasis to get him the ball in space and see what he can do. He has a physicality about him. He’ll drop his shoulder and finish the run when a lot of guys might step out of bounds.”

Rice isn't a good football team. This might be the easiest win of Texas' season. Does it matter to the fans?

To the boosters?

To the coaches?

Worthy works. He brought the best of out Thompson. Isn't that what everyone wants as Texas Tech sits waiting for Saturday to arrive?

The Longhorns have had plenty of QB-WR duos in the history of the sport. Ehlinger's best season came with Devin Duvernay catching 106 balls in 2018. Colt McCoy's chemistry erupted with Jordan Shipley.

It also burned bright with Quon Crosby.

Does anyone remember a guy by the name of Vince Young? In his final season, Limas Sweed became a household name on the way to a national title.

Oh yeah, Chris Simms worked well with Roy Williams too.

No, Texas isn't "back" just yet. They're not a College Football Playoff contender, either.

Having a reliable receiver though is the difference between a first-time starter looking strong or looking lost. Worthy said his connection with Thompson has been on point since he arrived on campus.

Thompson all but proved that by the time the clock struck zero.

