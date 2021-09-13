Longhorns Kickoff Time Set For Big 12 Opener vs. Texas Tech

Big 12 announces kickoff time for Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup on September 25th

AUSTIN- On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced its official kickoff time for the Texas Longhorns’ September 25 home matchup against Texas Tech, which is now set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC

This announcement comes just days after the Longhorns’ nationally televised disaster on Saturday. Texas suffered a disappointing 20-41 loss in Fayetteville to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Longhorns currently lead the series with an all-time record of 53-7 against the Red Raiders (31-7 record in Austin). Last season, Texas made a miracle comeback, overcoming a 15-point deficit and defeating Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime.

Following back-to-back wins over Houston and Stephen F. Austin, the Red Raiders are currently hold a 2-0 record.

Last week, the two teams came to an agreement to face-off in a yearly non-conference matchup upon the Longhorns exit for the SEC.

Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian will have to go back to the drawing board and make some adjustments.

One of the first and major changes came on Monday when Sarkisian announced that Casey Thompson would replace Hudson Card as the new starting quarterback.

After quarterback Hudson Card underperformed, Thompson stepped in during the second half, completing five passes for 57 yards, and rushing seven times for 44 yards and two scores.

Looking ahead to Rice, Sarkisian explained some of his rationale for starting Thompson.

“The bottom line is it’s not always about how you execute every play, it’s about, are you maneuvering the offense down the field to score points and I think Casey’s put himself in a good position to do that.”

Texas will have an opportunity to bounce back in their upcoming matchup on Saturday against the Rice Owls.

