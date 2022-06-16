New Texas WR Agiye Hall possesses enormous potential, but there are caveats

247Sports listed their boom-or-bust transfer candidates and Texas Longhorns wideout Agiye Hall was featured on the list.

The Longhorns welcomed Hall to their team in June.

Hall was one of the top receivers in the nation coming out of high school. He flashed his elite skillset during Alabama’s spring game in 2021.

Hall struggled to see the field during his freshman campaign. Off-field issues, plus stiff competition faced at Alabama both led to insufficient playing time for the freshman.

He got his chance again in the National Championship game following an injury to star WR Jameson Williams.

In mid-spring, Nick Saban announced that Hall was suspended for violating team rules.

Soon after his suspension, Hall entered the transfer portal and landed at Texas. Hall was recruited to play in Steve Sarkisian’s offense at Alabama. He was blindsided once Sarkisian left Alabama to become the head coach at Texas.

Now Hall is back in an offense he is comfortable in. Maybe all he needs is a comfortable offense and a change of scenery in order to thrive.

Whether or not Hall excels at Texas remains to be seen. His talent presents him with a first-round ceiling once exits college. He has the potential to be one of the most elite receivers in the country so long as the off-field issues he faced at Alabama do not carry over to Texas.

The early returns on Hall have been positive since he stepped on UT’s campus. He’s been grinding in summer workouts. His athleticism has drawn the attention of all those in attendance.

Hall is expected to be a major contributor for the Longhorns this fall. He will see the field early and often.

Hall will begin his career at Texas on September 3rd when the Longhorns host UL-Monroe.

