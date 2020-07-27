The 10 Highest-Rated Former Longhorns in Madden 21 - Alex Okafor

The 76-overall rated Okafor Madden card definitely earns a spot for him on the Top 10. Featuring an acceleration rating of 82 and strength stat of 79, Okafor played one of his best seasons in the NFL prior to being injured in the 2019 campaign. Lining up opposite of Pro Bowler Frank Clark, Okafor recorded 22 tackles and five sacks.

This came prior to a devastating torn pectoral muscle in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, an injury that cost him the rest of the year. Although it was from the sidelines, Okafor was able to witness a historic playoff run led by Superbowl MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This was the Chiefs first title in 50 years.

As an Austin-area native, Okafor played high school ball at nearby Pflugerville before his time with the Longhorns. Under the leadership of coach Mack Brown, Okafor had quite the career at the Forty Acres from 2009 to 2012. The local standout finished his 2011 junior season with 46 tackles and seven quarterback sacks, in addition to winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2012.

Fast forward to this off-season, Okafor is looking to fully recover and potentially lock up the starting spot for the upcoming season opposite of Frank Clark.

The former Longhorn recently agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is confident that Okafor will play a big part in the upcoming potential Chiefs dynasty.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI