The 3 Best Offenses Texas Will Face in 2026

When the Texas Longhorns added Will Muschamp to their staff as defensive coordinator, it was a move head coach Steve Sarkisian wanted to make. He viewed it as a chance to upgrade on defense after a relatively solid season in 2025.

“When that opportunity presented itself, I just said, ‘This is a chance for us to go to another level defensively,’ and we went for it,” Sarkisian said.

Consistency was not what defined the Longhorns’ campaign last season. Texas has multiple potent offenses on its 2026 schedule; after a strong transfer portal class, it will need to be ready to slow these star-studded units.

The 3 Most Dangerous Offenses on the Texas Longhorns’ Schedule

3) LSU Tigers

LSU's new head coach, Lane Kiffin, speaks at the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On paper, the LSU Tigers might be better than this ranking. There are plenty of moving pieces, though, including the man at the top.

Lane Kiffin joins LSU after six seasons at Ole Miss, where he led some of the best offenses in the country. The Rebels’ offense finished inside the top 15 in adjusted EPA per play in each of the last four seasons, and Kiffin's system has produced multiple top NFL prospects.

LSU was one of the busiest teams in the transfer portal this offseason. The Tigers added 41 players, the fourth-most of any power conference team. Among their additions were quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Jayce Brown and left tackle Jordan Seaton.

The Tigers could be one of the best offenses in the country after averaging 22.8 points per game last season (103rd of 136 teams).

2) Ole Miss Rebels

Detailed view of the jersey of the Ole Miss Rebels quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiffin’s old squad is loaded on offense. They will be without their play-caller, but offensive coordinator John David Baker was a rising star with East Carolina and could be a promising addition to head coach Pete Golding's staff.

Trinidad Chambliss returns under center after a stellar postseason run and will be a preseason Heisman favorite. Running back Kewan Lacy is also a top candidate for the Doak Walker Award after totalling 1,744 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025.

LSU plays Texas in November. By that point, it should find its offensive identity. Ole Miss already has the talent and the offensive infrastructure to push Texas.

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Julian Sayin during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, the Longhorns took it to the defending national champions in Week 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes won a defensive showdown with Texas, but it was the debut for quarterback Julian Sayin. Sayin went on to become a Hesiman finalist, and he should be a lot better this season than he was last time.

Ohio State has one of the most talented young running backs in the country, Bo Jackson. He did not start until Week 6 but ran for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is arguably the best player in the country, and freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is the next big name in a long line of successful Buckeyes receivers. Sayin will have plenty of options on offense, and he has the offensive line to give him the time to throw the ball.

The Longhorns did everything they could defensively against the Buckeyes last season, but that job will be even more difficult this time. Ohio State’s offense has taken shape, and it will be the first big test of Texas’s season.

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