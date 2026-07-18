One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are less than two months away from kicking things off in the 2026 college football season.

This week ahead, the Longhorns will be participating in the annual SEC Media Days, which means fans are getting closer and closer to seeing some action on the field.

It has been another high-pressure summer as the Longhorns are once again facing mountains of expectations. But with the talent they have on their roster, those expectations make a lot of sense.

There are a lot of names that can make a splash this season for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this program. The one player who could become a star for the program is safety Xavier Filsaime.

A Potential Star In The Making

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns defensive back Xavier Filsaime (17) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are going to be looking at a lot of young talent to make some noise in the defensive secondary this upcoming season. The redshirt sophomore will be one of those players.

Filsaime didn't see a lot of action in his true freshman season, and the same can be said for this past season. Now, Coach Sarkisian will need the former four-star prospect to grow into a long-term fixture in the defensive secondary.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive backs Xavier Filsaime (17), Jonah Williams (9) and Jordon Johnson-Rubell (23) huddle up during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Filsaime was ranked as the second-best safety in the 2024 recruiting class. Last season, Filsaime finished the season with 16 tackles and one pass deflection.

Leveling up this season is a must for the young secondary talent. The Longhorns have one of the toughest schedules in the country this season, which includes another non-conference clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Playing The Best

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs the ball during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Filsaime wants to be one of the best, he will get a lot of opportunities to go up against elite quarterbacks this season. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin will be looking to test the young Longhorns' secondary when they meet early in the season.

The Longhorns also have meetings with the Ole Miss Rebels, where they will take on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and the LSU Tigers, who have the number one transfer quarterback in Sam Leavitt.

There will be a lot of chances for Filsaime and the Longhorns defense to make their presence known to the rest of the country. It's obvious the sophomore safety has the talent. Now, all the hard work that has gone into becoming a potential starter for this team will be shown.

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