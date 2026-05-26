The Critical Rule Change Steve Sarkisian Believes College Football Needs to Survive

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes pointed forward to the upcoming season. With one of the most talented rosters in the sport, it's a critical season for the program to get over the hump and bring a national championship back to Austin.

Part of that quest for the Longhorns was using the transfer portal to reload their roster with top talent. In what has essentially turned into an arms race around the top programs, the Longhorns seem to have come out on top.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, though, has a problem with the governing body of the sport, wondering where the rule enforcement is that would have prevented the offseason from spiraling out of control. Will it ever happen, and how will it affect the Longhorns?

The Problem the Longhorns Have With the Rules

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman | Photo credit - Nike

When NIL was introduced for college sports, it was intended to help players promote themselves. That quickly devolved, though, and it's turned each offseason, and to an extent, high school recruiting as well, into a bidding war for players.

The NCAA's governing body, though, put a de facto "cap" on schools' spending to prevent each team from spending exorbitantly in hopes of winning a national championship. That plan, though, hasn't worked, with some rosters exceeding $40 million, which is the problem Sarkisian has with the system.

"What are the rules? Enforce them, it's not that hard," Sarkisian said during the SEC meetings in Destin, Florida. "You have to be able to enforce the rules. If you sign up to be part of this, here are the rules. If you break the rules, here are the consequences and enforce them. Right now, we don't live in that society in college football."

How Would Rule Enforcement Effect the Longhorns?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) dives forward over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

For the Longhorns, not much would actually change; in fact, it would most likely benefit the staff in the grand scheme of things. Sarkisian and his staff have an established presence and a big brand backing that benefits them more than most other programs do.

When players think of exposure and playing for elite schools, the Longhorns are consistently among the first calls they make, as many believe it's an honor to wear burnt orange. A spending cap would help the Longhorns, and it would also bring more parity to the sport, making coaching staffs a bigger difference, something the Longhorns also pride themselves on.

Will enforcement ever happen? Maybe. It would be a rude awakening for a lot of programs, but the Longhorns are at the forefront asking for it, and for good reason too.

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