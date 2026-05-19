Texas Gets Massive News Regarding the Health of Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns had sky-high expectations last season. It was the year of Arch Manning, the prodigal quarterback who was taking over at the helm and would return a national championship to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

Unfortunately, that never happened, and a nagging foot injury, combined with offensive struggles as a team, would keep Manning from reaching his full potential of showing the world what he could do as the guy leading the offense.

Now, after an offseason surgery and a limited spring practice availability, Manning has been cleared to return to the team and participate in summer workouts, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.

What That Means for Manning and the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for the news to break that Manning would undergo offseason surgery, and in January, the Longhorns signal caller underwent an operation on his foot. According to a school spokesperson, it was a minor procedure they described as more of a preventive measure to address a previous injury than anything else.

Now, Manning has been given the all-clear to participate in football activities. It was a stark contrast from spring football camp, where Manning was limited, preventing him from building a full rapport with new star receiver Cam Coleman.

That didn't stop the duo from connecting multiple times, though, and making waves on social media when they did. Now, with Manning cleared, the Longhorns will have their quarterback at 100 percent, and can be full steam ahead as they move into the 2026 season.

How Manning Will Be Different This Season

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For Manning, the nagging injury was not something that would keep him off the field, and he was willing to do anything he could to give the Longhorns their best chance at reaching the lofty goals set for them. It did, however, not allow him to be the best version of himself, and he felt it hampered him throughout the year.

Regardless, Manning still finished the season with 3,162 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, while also adding 399 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Those numbers were top-30 in the country, despite a lingering issue that persisted the whole season.

Manning will now look to be fully healthy, the first time he will be able to say that while under center as the Longhorns' full-time starter. If the number he compiled last year was what he could do while at limited health, then the sky could truly be the limit for him in 2026.

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