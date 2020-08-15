SI.com
The Texas Longhorns Just Landed Their Biggest Recruit Since Vince Young

Chris Dukes

Quinn Ewers now sits alongside Vince Young as the highest-rated verbal commitment in Texas Longhorns football history, and he still has two years left in high school. 

Rated the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class with a perfect rating from 247Sports, Ewers has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, North Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oklahoma Sate, Penn State, SMU, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas State, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State and Arkansas.

Those teams have combined to win 16 of the last 19 national championships. 

The long list of suitors meant most expected the race to land Ewers' services to rage on well into the 2020 football season. 

So it came as a shock to most when Ewers declared the race over on Friday afternoon, dropping a verbal commitment to the Texas Longhorns that sent shockwaves through the Burnt Orange fanbase. 

 “COMMITTED!! #texanbornandraised.”

It's quite a bit of pressure for a young man who hasn't yet officially started his junior year of high school, but Ewers has proven he can handle scrutiny. 

Taking over the quarterback job at Southlake Carroll, a traditional state power and quarterback factory that has produced NFL signal callers like Chase Daniel and Greg McElroy, Ewers immediately started carving out his own space in the Dragons' storied lore. He completed 72.4% of his passes and compiled 4,003 yards with 45 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

He led his team to the Class 6A, Division I Regional Final before falling to future Longhorn teammate Ja'Quinden Jackson and Duncanville. In defeat he still managed to throw for 393 yards and three scores with no interceptions. 

While Texas fans are now counting down the days until the much-ballyhooed Ewers steps foot on the Forty Acres, the still-young quarterback still has a chance to add to his legacy at the high school level. 

He's on pace to break the DFW career passing record held by Graham Harrell, which would also move him past other Texas High School football legends like Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray - both former No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft. That's the kind of career that would get him mentioned as one of the best of all time in Texas high school football history.

And that's still all before he ever gets a chance to step on the Forty Acres.  

