The Texas Longhorns' Running Back Plan is Starting to Come into Focus

The Texas Longhorns' running back tandem of transfers Hollywood Brown (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State) arrived in Austin to help the Horns' rushing game, which ranked near the bottom of the SEC last season with running back Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter as well as quarterback Arch Manning.

There is no need to rack your brain on who will be the starter; Steve Sarkisian has been very clear that both will play, and play a lot, often in complementary roles or two-back packages.

Both bring their own unique set of skills with them that made them stand out at their previous schools to begin with.

Raleek Brown: Sheer Speed, Dual-Threat Capabilities

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Arizona State back has a compact style of running that let him register 31 rushes of double-digit yards last season in Tempe.

His 185 carries saw him force 55 missed tackles and post a breakaway rate of 45.8 percent, and his background in track adds more fuel to his fiery style.

His experience as a slot receiver with the USC Trojans gave him lateral quickness and makes him the perfect choice for screens, swings, jet motions, and everything in between, making the job all the much tougher for the opposing linebackers.

Brown will likely be Sark's option when it comes to anything outside zone-related, as his top-end speed and versatility as a receiver make him nearly impossible to bring down.

Hollywood Smothers: Patience and Pounding the Rock

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another mastermind at forcing missed tackles, Smothers is easily the more north-south option at running back, and to quote coaches and teammates, "If he sees a hole, he's hitting it."

Smothers broke off 49 tackles last year during his 160 carries and is no stranger to racking up yards after contact, as his "tough yards" running style compliments Brown's speedster reputation perfectly.

Similar to his counterpart, Smothers is also a reliable option in the passing game, as he reeled in 56 passes with the Wolfpack without a single drop.

Inside zone and short-yardage carries should have Smothers' name all over it, and his ability to stay patient and balanced gives the Longhorns a more downhill, Derrick Henry-esque presence in their back field that Wisner nor Baxter really brought to the team last year.

The two backs and the rest of the Burnt Orange begin their first season together when DKR's doors open for the Horns and the Texas State Bobcats on September 5.

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