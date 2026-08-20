Steve Sarkisian Has an Interesting Choice to Make With Texas' Running Back Position

Expectations are sky-high for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2026 season, and with one of the best rosters on paper around the country, the program has talent everywhere and in-depth pieces as well.

That statement is equally true for the running back room, which formed a two-headed monster out of the transfer portal that features Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, both of whom are dynamic players in their own right.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, he has an embarrassment of riches in the running back room, including talented underclassmen who could make an impact, and how he handles the rotation could prove to be a critical part of the offense's success this year.

Keeping the Legs Healthy

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are a beneficiary of having a deep running back room, with Brown and Smothers being one of the best one-two punches in the SEC. There is no doubt that they will have options in their schemes, but rotating them out will be a crucial part of the game plan each week.

Both running backs are more than capable of being effective in the running and passing game out of the backfield. There is certainly the option for the Longhorns to find offensive schemes that will place both in the backfield at the same time, further increasing the pressure placed on defenses as well.

Rotating both options gives the Longhorns a massive edge throughout the game, allowing them to have one of their talented running backs fresh near the end of games, when most of the rest of the roster is feeling exhausted.

Goal Line Work Could Look Different

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) tries to break a tackle attempt by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Joshua Burnham (40) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as talented as both Brown and Smothers have proven to be in their past stops and during camp with the Longhorns, one area they aren't world-beaters in is their size. While their frame isn't too important as a running back, it will make goal-line carries slightly tougher when needing to run through multiple arm tackles, avoiding injury.

This could be an example of Sarkisian opting elsewhere, using other talented names in the running back room, including elite freshman Derrek Cooper, who comes in at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, outsizing Brown and Smothers by multiple inches and 15-plus pounds.

Trusting a freshman on the goal line is always worrisome, but Cooper has looked elite through camp, and finding a way to get him experience on the field, and keeping Smothers and Brown healthier, could become a win-win situation for all parties involved.

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