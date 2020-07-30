There are Silver Linings to Texas Potentially Capping Fan Attendance at 25%

Texas is exploring the option of capping attendance at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium at 25% for the upcoming fall. The news casts some doubt on a possible season among Longhorn fans. The ruling would Texas the ability to host just under 24,000 fans.

Interim university president Jay Hartzell talked about his conservative and safe approach:

"The analysis of this new crowd size target is a reflection of the consistent change and uncertainty that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic. As rates in Austin and throughout Texas continue to ebb and flow, we must be agile and work consistently to develop strategies to protect the safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff members, students and all who visit our campus for athletic events," Hartzell wrote.

As all universities prepare for an unpredictable season, fans across the country will have to adapt and remain positive to maximize the potential season. There are some positives Texas fans can glean from the potential decision.

1: At 25% capacity, fans will be able to better successfully social distance during the games.

2: COVID-19 is proven to be a lower risk for people who are outdoors.

3: At the moment, students still have the opportunity to buy the Big Ticket package.

4: The Longhorns currently sit at zero new cases of the virus.

5: Things are subject to change as we get closer to the start of the season.

Texas is still currently set to take on South Florida on Sept. 5.