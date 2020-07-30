LonghornsCountry
There are Silver Linings to Texas Potentially Capping Fan Attendance at 25%

Tomer Barazani

Texas is exploring the option of capping attendance at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium at 25% for the upcoming fall. The news casts some doubt on a possible season among Longhorn fans. The ruling would Texas the ability to host just under 24,000 fans.

Interim university president Jay Hartzell talked about his conservative and safe approach:

"The analysis of this new crowd size target is a reflection of the consistent change and uncertainty that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic. As rates in Austin and throughout Texas continue to ebb and flow, we must be agile and work consistently to develop strategies to protect the safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff members, students and all who visit our campus for athletic events," Hartzell wrote.

As all universities prepare for an unpredictable season, fans across the country will have to adapt and remain positive to maximize the potential season. There are some positives Texas fans can glean from the potential decision.

1: At 25% capacity, fans will be able to better successfully social distance during the games.

2: COVID-19 is proven to be a lower risk for people who are outdoors.

3: At the moment, students still have the opportunity to buy the Big Ticket package.

4: The Longhorns currently sit at zero new cases of the virus.

5: Things are subject to change as we get closer to the start of the season.

Texas is still currently set to take on South Florida on Sept. 5.

Seven Longhorns on NBA 2020 Restart Rosters

Play resumes Thursday night in Orlando.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Now Looking at 25% Capacity for Home Games

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell recently sent out a letter suggesting the school was looking into reducing its current plan of 50% capacity for home games.

Chris Dukes

No. 1 in-state Defensive End Includes Texas Longhorns in Top 3

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the last three schools standing in the race for SI All American candidate Marcus Burris

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Virtual Media Day to Air Live on ESPN Plus

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

Longhorn Country Staff

Who is Responsible for UT and A&M Not Playing?

Both sides recently claimed on that the other had no interest in renewing the rivalry.

Chris Dukes

As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Can College Football Teams Maintain a 'Bubble'?

Major League Baseball's recent problems with coronavirus seem to cast even more doubt on college football programs keeping players away from infected students.

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorn Marquise Goodwin Options Out of 2020 Season

The former two-sport Texas Longhorns star and Olympian has decided to help take

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Football Season in Doubt According Austin’s Interim Health Authority

Austin’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escot made a statement regarding the potential Texas football games scheduled for the fall.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Report No New COVID-19 Cases

Texas currently has zero cases of the novel coronavirus, per a recent report

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Secure Commitment from Iowa Point Guard

Shaka Smart adds a second commitment to his 2021 recruiting class with the verbal pledge of Emarion Ellis.

Chris Dukes