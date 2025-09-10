This Arch Manning Critic Is Now Offering Suggestions to the Texas Quarterback
Every athlete in sports is going to have some sort of a fanbase that praises their work on the field or court, and believes that said athlete is going to be the greatest at their respective role in their game.
And on the flip side, there are going to be critics of the athlete who look at every move that is made and think of how it could be improved.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning walks a fine line in possessing both sides, especially former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier.
Spurrier Suggested Arch Get Lessons From His Uncles
Spurrier has been a noted critic of Steve Sarkisian's new signal caller, calling out the hypocrisy in Manning's skill since he spent most of 2024 as a backup to Quinn Ewers, aside from the two games he started.
On Monday in an episode of Another Dooley Noted Podcast, Spurrier appeared and again made some suggestions to correct Manning's fundamentals, saying that he could use some of his family lineage to his advantage.
“When he did the Texas game, he was talking about how Arch Manning’s fundamentals are not good right now,” Spurrier said. “He needs to maybe get his uncles, Eli and Peyton, to come work with him a little bit. That’s all he needs, but his fundamentals are off a little bit.”
Quite a bold critique to a quarterback who is fresh off a near-300-yard passing performance with four touchdowns, two each to Jack Endries and Parker Livingstone.
And Arch has been very adamant about his football relationship with his Hall of Fame-level uncles, who have, in turn, been supportive of the young star as he climbs the ranks of the college football world and begins to make his own name.
Even with the few kinks that Arch needs to get out before conference play starts, he'll have plenty of time to do so when the Longhorns host the UTEP Miners and then the Sam Houston State Bearkats the following weekend, two games that should see the Burnt Orange as heavy favorites.
It did take the youngest Manning a second to find his footing in the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but even then, he still connected with Livingstone on a perfectly-placed 32-yard touchdown to keep the score close in the latter parts of the game.
The Longhorns and Miners kick off from DKR this Saturday at 3:15 P.M.