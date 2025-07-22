Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Ranked Among Top QBs in College Football
Another college football season approaches, and another group of quarterbacks in schools across the nation look to prove their worth as signal callers.
Across these schools, quarterbacks and their skill level vary, leading The Athletic to attempt ranking the nation's best passers, including the Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning. The Athletic devised seven tiers to evaluate and group quarterbacks in Division I football, placing the best of the best in Tier 1, with skill level or potential getting worse as the tier numbers increase.
According to these rankings, Manning is a Tier 1 quarterback and the final quarterback to make the cut among the top group of passers.
Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning in Elite Company
The Athletic included 10 total quarterbacks in the top tier of the rankings, including fellow SEC quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), John Mateer (Oklahoma) and DJ Lagway (Florida).
It's no secret that the hype surrounding Manning is at a level rarely seen for a first-time starter, and that expectations for his performance are also heightened. That is what comes with a famous name like Manning and a high prospect ranking coming into college.
College football fans caught a glimpse of what Manning is capable of on the gridiron, starting a pair of games in 2024 while former Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers missed time due to injury. He also showed up in a few big moments throughout the season, putting his legs to good use for Texas in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M when he rushed for a 15-yard touchdown on 4th and 2 in the first quarter.
At the end of his second season as backup, Manning finished with 61 completions on 90 attempts, 939 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns and two interceptions. With his legs, Manning ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns, a display of what is to come for the Longhorn quarterback in 2025.
Manning is even considered one of the Heisman favorites in 2025 despite his lack of snaps for Texas. Slated to be one of the best in the nation, it will be exciting to see Manning take on his first full game as the full-time starter, especially with his first game being a rematch for Texas against Ohio State.
The Longhorns lost to the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinals last year, 28-14, and missed out on a chance for the national championship. Now the team seeks a rematch, traveling to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes to begin the regular season.