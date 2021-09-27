Top 2022 CB Denver Harris Impressed With Longhorns After Visit to Austin

Top Texas Longhorns 2022 prospect Denver Harris was impressed after visiting and witnessing an dominant win over Texas Tech this past weekend

The Texas Longhorns welcomed a host of impressive visitors to the 40 Acres over the weekend, including quarterback commit Maalik Murphy, No. 1 linebacker target Harold Perkins out of Cy Park (Cypress, TX), and elite North Shore (Houston, TX) cornerback, Denver Harris.

Harris, who is listed by SI All-American as the nation’s No. 6 player and No. 1 defensive back, faces a tough decision between Texas, Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M.

But by all accounts, his visit to Austin couldn't have gone any better.

Harris, who was making his second visit to the 40 Acres, witnessed the 70-35 win over Texas Tech at DKR and came way extremely impressed.

According to Steve Wiltfong from 247 Sports, Harris is intrigued by what Steve Sarkisian’s program is building in Austin, and Harris’s coach Theadis Reagins, who tagged along during the visit, expressed Harris’s satisfaction.

“It was actually a great time, Readings told Wiltfong. "When I spoke with (Denver) on the way back he talked about how he’s impressed with the new facilities. He liked the opportunity to sit down with Coach Sark and Coach (Terry) Joseph and have a conversation with them. He said he was also impressed with the way the offense performed on Saturday."

Longhorn fans should feel reassured by Harris’s visit; Sarkisian reportedly used some “personal time for about two hours after” the game to speak with Harris.

More importantly, however, Harris is also very receptive to the idea of a chance to play early -- something he has a very strong possibility of doing should he land in Austin.

“I think he’s excited about the opportunity if he decided to go there," Reagins said in the report. "He’d have an opportunity to go there and probably find a spot in the rotation with (D’Shawn) Jamison and (Josh) Thompson possibly leaving. He likes the depth chart.”

As a matter of fact, Thompson, who had a big interception in Saturday’s win, also found time to talk with Harris, one of the Longhorns’ current top prospects.

Overall, the visit couldn’t have gone much better from a recruiting perspective, and while it seems, the Longhorns are in a good position thus far, Harris will still have to fight off the likes of Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services.

You can view Harris's full scouting report from SI All-American below:

In the year of the cornerback, it's the Texan who kicks off the Watch List atop a truly elite field. Harris is a complete cornerback prospect from a size, length, speed, athleticism, physicality and natural instincts standpoint. He does it against some of the best competition nationally, impacting games behind or near the line of scrimmage as much as he does down the field on a 50-50 ball. He tracks the football like a center fielder, with elite leaping ability and ball skills, making plays at the apex look easy on routine. Harris runs well, takes good risks and is unafraid to play plenty physical against a ball carrier or at the catch point. Just as importantly, he seems to be on the positive side of a leg injury and should be full go for the fall, where Harris will have to hold off steep competition for the top spot.

