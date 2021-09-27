September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas vs. Oklahoma Officially Set For an 11 A.M. Kickoff Time

The two future members of the SEC will meet once again for the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas
Author:

The Texas Longhorns will face-off against a heated rival in the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 9, as the Big 12 officially announced on Monday that the game will be kicking off at 11 a.m. C.T. on ABC. 

The official announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Longhorns and Sooners have had a morning kick-off time at the Cotton Bowl for almost every matchup in recent memory, not counting the meeting between the two rivals at the Big 12 title game in Arlington in 2018.

READ MORE: 2023 Super QB Recruit Arch Manning Reportedly Down To Texas and Georgia

This year's game marks the 117th all-time meeting between the two programs. Texas holds a comfortable all-time lead, with a 62-49-5 record over the Sooners. 

Despite Texas' historical lead, Oklahoma has had an edge over the Longhorns over the past two decades. Since 2000, the Sooners are 15-7 in games against the burnt orange.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and star QB Spencer Rattler got the best of the Sam Ehlinger-led Longhorns last season in what was a thrilling game. The Sooners won 53-45 in-game that took four overtimes to decide a winner. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15048765
Play
Football

Texas vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Time Has Been Set

The two future members of the SEC will meet once again for the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas

1 minute ago
GettyImages-1342471352
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Casey Thompson Earns Multiple Accolades After Tech Win

Casey Thompson had a field day vs. the Red Raiders, and the rest of the nation took notice

5 minutes ago
GettyImages-1342492324
Play
News

Big 12 Rankings: Is Texas Back In The Top Spot?

Longhorn Country's Big 12 rankings have a shake up near the top again.

4 hours ago

READ MORE: Horns Talk: ‘There’s Things We Can Clean Up’- Sarkisian After Tech Win

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a lot of pressure in what will be the most important game so far in his first season at the helm.

Luckily for Sarkisian, his team just dropped 70 points in a win over Texas Tech on Saturday. The Longhorns will look to carry this momentum in a road matchup with TCU this Saturday before traveling to the State Fair in Dallas to take on Oklahoma.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_15048765
Football

Texas vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Time Has Been Set

The two future members of the SEC will meet once again for the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas

1 minute ago
GettyImages-1342471352
Football

Longhorns QB Casey Thompson Earns Multiple Accolades After Tech Win

Casey Thompson had a field day vs. the Red Raiders, and the rest of the nation took notice

5 minutes ago
GettyImages-1342492324
News

Big 12 Rankings: Is Texas Back In The Top Spot?

Longhorn Country's Big 12 rankings have a shake up near the top again.

4 hours ago
GettyImages-1342455338
Football

Photo Recap: Reviewing the Longhorns Convincing Win over Texas Tech

Relive Texas Longhorns dominating 70-35 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday

4 hours ago
pjimage
Recruiting

2023 QB Arch Manning Is Reportedly Down To These 2 Schools

The nation's most desired recruit looks to be down to these two schools

16 hours ago
USATSI_16693017
Football

Everything the Longhorns Said After 70-35 Win Over Texas Tech

Horns Talk: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says ‘we’ve got work to do’ after 70-35 win against Texas Tech

16 hours ago
USATSI_16836454 (1)
Longhorns in the pros

WATCH: Former Longhorn Caden Sterns Nabs First NFL Interception

Caden Sterns grabs his first pick with the Denver Broncos

16 hours ago
USATSI_16833907
News

WATCH: Former Longhorn Justin Tucker Breaks NFL Record For Longest FG

Former Longhorn Justin Tucker set an NFL record on Sunday

20 hours ago