Texas vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Time Has Been Set

The two future members of the SEC will meet once again for the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas

The Texas Longhorns will face-off against a heated rival in the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 9, as the Big 12 officially announced on Monday that the game will be kicking off at 11 a.m. C.T. on ABC.

The official announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Longhorns and Sooners have had a morning kick-off time at the Cotton Bowl for almost every matchup in recent memory, not counting the meeting between the two rivals at the Big 12 title game in Arlington in 2018.

This year's game marks the 117th all-time meeting between the two programs. Texas holds a comfortable all-time lead, with a 62-49-5 record over the Sooners.

Despite Texas' historical lead, Oklahoma has had an edge over the Longhorns over the past two decades. Since 2000, the Sooners are 15-7 in games against the burnt orange.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and star QB Spencer Rattler got the best of the Sam Ehlinger-led Longhorns last season in what was a thrilling game. The Sooners won 53-45 in-game that took four overtimes to decide a winner.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a lot of pressure in what will be the most important game so far in his first season at the helm.

Luckily for Sarkisian, his team just dropped 70 points in a win over Texas Tech on Saturday. The Longhorns will look to carry this momentum in a road matchup with TCU this Saturday before traveling to the State Fair in Dallas to take on Oklahoma.

