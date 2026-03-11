Top 2027 Safety Schedules Official Visit With Texas Longhorns

On Tuesday morning, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman reported that the Texas Longhorns have taken another step in the program's recruitment of the 2027 class.

Greedy James, a three-star safety from Manvel, Texas, has scheduled an official visit to the Forty Acres. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound, safety committed to Texas back in late 2025, but has yet to take an official visit to Austin.

The Manvel High School product is scheduled to visit the Longhorns from June 19-21. Before making the trip to Austin, James will take official visits to several other programs that continue to pursue the talented defensive back.

He is set to visit TCU from May 29-31, followed by Kentucky from June 5-7 and Notre Dame from June 12-14.

A Safety to Watch in the 2027 Class

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) signals the defense during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

According to Rivals, James is currently rated the No. 65 safety in the class of 2027. He's also considered the No. 85 overall prospect in the state of Texas. While he's built relationships with the coaching staffs at TCU, Kentucky, and Notre Dame, the three-star prospect made it clear that the Longhorns will be hard to beat.

“It’s a pretty strong commitment. It’s really hard to beat Texas,” James told Rivals. “They’re a top program with a great coaching staff,” he continued. “They’re not scared of playing kids early and the culture is like no other. I can definitely see myself playing there and thriving as well.”



That's the kind of recruiting pull that head coach Steve Sarkisian has established during his time at Texas. Even if there are other programs making a significant effort for the safety, the Longhorns remain a program that every recruit has on their mind.

With multiple official visits lined up in the summer, James will get a chance to see firsthand what each program has to offer. The culture at Texas, combined with the Longhorns' ability to develop elite defensive backs, keeps the program at the top of James' list.

A Recruiting Battle That Could Get Interesting

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While James thinks highly of the Longhorns, his official visit schedule will feature some programs that have caught the safety's attention. TCU has been in on the three-star defensive back since June 1, 2024, showing that head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs are intent on flipping James.

The Fighting Irish and the Wildcats have been interested in the standout safety more recently. While both of the programs have been late to offer James, the Manvel, Texas, native mentioned that both Notre Dame and Kentucky have been extremely aggressive in their recruiting efforts.

“The Kentucky staff has been on me really heavy,” he said. “Some other staff members came from Texas A&M, and Coach CY (Josh Christian-Young) came from Houston. I was interested in both programs, so it’s a great mixture. I’m excited to get up there and learn more about the program.”

The Kentucky coaching staff could play an interesting role in James' recruitment. The safety mentioned that he was interested in both Texas A&M and Houston, and several coaching staff members have connections to those programs.