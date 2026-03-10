Steve Sarkisian Is Already Excited About Will Muschamp After First Spring Practice

Spring practice has just begun for Texas Longhorns football team, and the team is looking for a brighter season in 2026. After finishing 9-3 and being left out of the College Football Playoffs last season, the Longhorns made some changes to the team coaching staff. This has included an attempted boost to the defense after hiring new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Now, through one day of practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian had some praise for the newest Texas coach.

Sarkisian Compliments Muschamps Coaching Presence

South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 30, 2019. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I think there's something about Will and his presence," Sarkisian said. "Here's a guy whose been a head coach at a very high level, and when I say things in staff meetings or in a team meeting, I can trust knowing he's going to get that message conveyed."

Muschamp has had extensive coaching experience, mainly in the SEC, including a previous stint at Texas from 2008 to 2010. He was also a defensive coordinator at LSU, Auburn and Georgia. Muschamp also held two head coaching positions at Florida from 2011 to 2014 and South Carolina from 2016 to 2020.

"I think that stands out," Sarkisian said. "You definitely feel his presence on the field...what we [thought we] were getting out of him is coming to fruition."

Muschamp was hired after former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski was relieved of his duties by Sarkisian. Texas defense allowed around 20 points per game last season, ranking sixth-fewest in the SEC. The Longhorns also had the fifth-best rushing defense but the 12th-best passing defense.

Despite having standout talents in the secondary, such as All-SEC first team safety Michael Taaffe and second team cornerback Malik Muhammad, the passing defense seemed to struggle. Both Muhammad and Taaffe are now looking to take their talents to the next level, while younger talent looks to take their place.

Six defensive players on the Longhorns roster last season will be embarking for the NFL, including star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Muschamp, though, will not be lacking in talent with the return of EDGE Colin Simmons, an All-SEC first team selection and the SEC sacks leader in 2025.

Muschamp previously worked with Georgia, most recently holding a position as a defensive analyst with the Bulldogs. He now looks to help return Texas to the College Football Playoff in what could be the team's final year with quarterback Arch Manning. With projections to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, the Longhorns may have one more season with a Heisman favorite.