USA Today Has Longhorns Going the Distance

The hype is quickly building up for Tom Herman’s fourth season as Texas’s head coach. Patrick Conn of USA Today's Longhorns Wire recently introduced his season prediction, showcasing Texas as a prime national title contender.

USA Today's Texas game by game predictions

vs. South Florida, WIN, 45-13

at LSU, WIN, 37-31

vs. UTEP, WIN, 52-13

at Kansas State, WIN, 31-27

vs. Oklahoma, WIN, 38-35

vs. West Virginia, WIN, 27-17

at Texas Tech, WIN, 37-20

vs. Baylor, WIN, 34-20

at Kansas, WIN, 49-17

vs. TCU, WIN, 38-24

vs. Iowa State, WIN, 24-17

at Oklahoma State, LOSS, 37-27

Conn has the Longhorns living up to all the hype and more, going undefeated until the last week of the regular season. Texas will theoretically hold the No.1 rank in the country until a closing defeat against the Cowboys in typical Texas fashion.

Thoughts?

The stars are aligned for Tom Herman and Co. to dominate this upcoming season and make a run at a National Championship. With projected Heisman candidate Sam Ehlinger returning for his senior year, the introduction of scheme changes under the new coaching staff, and 16 returning starters, Texas is righteously hyped as a contender. New offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, will have an immediate impact on the offense, allowing Ehlinger to spread the ball out to all of his weapons including transfer receiver from Michigan, Tarik Black. While Herman isn’t on the hot seat just yet, anything but a Big XII championship will be considered a failure and will surely raise questions about the coach’s job security.

