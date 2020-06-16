LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

UT Interim President Wants to Help Student Athletes Make Changes

Chris Dukes

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell released a statement to the student athletes currently calling for change on campus. 

It comes as players continue to call for more inclusivity on campus for athletes and students of color. 

You can read his full statement below:

Dear UT Community,
During the past few days, I have heard from many students, alumni, faculty and staff asking for meaningful changes to promote diversity and equity and ensure that black students at UT are fully supported. It is important, first, for me to listen closely — and then to work with the entire community to develop a plan to move the university forward.
These letters, calls and petitions come amid the national outrage over the killing of George Floyd and other black people by police. They reflect the deep pain and frustration that many of you feel about where we are as a society and a university.
I have begun scheduling conversations with students, including leaders of black student organizations and student athletes, as well as other community members to hear their concerns and ideas directly.
Working together, we will create a plan this summer to address these issues, do better for our students and help overcome racism.
I thank you for your ideas and ongoing guidance and welcome your emails and suggestions. I pledge that we will come together as a community to make The University of Texas an even greater place.
Hook ‘em,
Jay Hartzell
Interim President

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Offer No. 1 Player in State of Arizona

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Arizona defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas Lifts Wide Receiver's Suspension

Multiple outlets are reporting that Kennedy Lewis' suspension has come to an end.

Chris Dukes

Jamal Charles, Brian Orakpo Among Texas Alums Supporting Athletes' Calls for Social Change

Several distinguished former Texas athletes have taken to social media to support the current Longhorn players' calls for social change.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Dan Neil Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

The former All American and Super Bowl Champion was a finalist for the Outland Trophy in 1996.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Sam Acho Speaks Out on ‘The Eyes of Texas’

Former Texas Longhorn standout Samuel Acho has recently made headlines on social media platforms

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorns Commit Pledges to Auburn

Tight end Landen King was committed to four nearly a month before decommitting in May.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Jumps into Top 10 With Two Big Commits

The verbal pledges of J.D. Coffey and Ishmael Ibraheem push Texas up eight spots from No. 17 to No. 9 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get Commitment From Cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem

Texas' secondary got a big boost today with the verbal commitment from Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get a Commitment From Safety JD Coffey

The four-star safety chose Texas over a host of potential blue-chip suitors

Chris Dukes

On-campus voluntary workouts are set to begin Monday; how exactly will it work?

On June 15, Texas will take a big step towards bringing college football back. In late May, the Big 12 Board of Directors announced that “beginning June 15, football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises”.

Tomer Barazani