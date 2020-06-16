UT Interim President Wants to Help Student Athletes Make Changes

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell released a statement to the student athletes currently calling for change on campus.

It comes as players continue to call for more inclusivity on campus for athletes and students of color.

You can read his full statement below:

Dear UT Community,

During the past few days, I have heard from many students, alumni, faculty and staff asking for meaningful changes to promote diversity and equity and ensure that black students at UT are fully supported. It is important, first, for me to listen closely — and then to work with the entire community to develop a plan to move the university forward.

These letters, calls and petitions come amid the national outrage over the killing of George Floyd and other black people by police. They reflect the deep pain and frustration that many of you feel about where we are as a society and a university.

I have begun scheduling conversations with students, including leaders of black student organizations and student athletes, as well as other community members to hear their concerns and ideas directly.

Working together, we will create a plan this summer to address these issues, do better for our students and help overcome racism.

I thank you for your ideas and ongoing guidance and welcome your emails and suggestions. I pledge that we will come together as a community to make The University of Texas an even greater place.

Hook ‘em,

Jay Hartzell

Interim President

